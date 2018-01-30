Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan

Celtic have signed Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has operated on the fringes of Antonio Conte's first-team squad this season, making seven appearances in all competitions.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers tried to secure Musonda's services before the start of the season and feels the Scottish Premiership's dominant side have pulled off a transfer coup as they move towards a Europa League round-of-32 clash with Zenit next month.
"There were around 24 clubs that were interested in taking Charly, so for him to want to come here and for Chelsea to very happily let him come to Celtic is a great coup for Celtic," said Rodgers.
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 29, 2018
Special Signing pic.twitter.com/qNef6q2Dnz
"It's a really exciting prospect to the club. Charly is big talent I've known for a few years now, and it's a big thank you to Chelsea because he's really one of the shining lights in their academy. He has progressed through with various loans and has been part of their first-team squad.
"It's also a good opportunity for Charly to come into one of the great clubs and get the opportunity to show his talents. He's a really exciting player, very dynamic, wonderful ability on the ball and works very hard. He loves his football and is a bright player."
Rodgers suggested he would be ready to throw Musonda straight into action against Hearts on Tuesday and the new recruit is relishing the prospect of turning out at Celtic Park.
"It's simple for me – Celtic is a massive club," he told Celtic TV.
FIRST INTERVIEW: Part 1 of Charly Musonda's exclusive interview with @CelticTV's @gerrymcculloch1... pic.twitter.com/oGtg9OmXcy— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 29, 2018
"It's a club with many fans, an unbelievable passion, and the culture is more than a club.
"Those were the most important things, and I wanted to go somewhere where I would enjoy my football, and I know the manager as well. I am very happy to be here.
"It's a massive club and I am really looking forward to it. I was quite close to coming last summer but it didn’t happen.
"I spoke again with the manager a couple of weeks ago and I said I had a feeling that this is where I want to come and play my football. I am very lucky to be here and I am very happy to be here."
|Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
|Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
|Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
|Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
|Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
|Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
|Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
|Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
|Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan
|Cahill delight over ´perfect´ Millwall return
|Barcelona send Deulofeu on loan to Watford
|Sturridge makes loan switch to West Brom
|If you need a striker, I´m the guy - Bolt´s message to Beckham and Futbol Miami
|Wigan draw Manchester City in 2013 FA Cup final re-run
|Korkut named new Stuttgart boss
|Man City confirm Sane ankle ligament damage
|Crest-fallen! Leeds invite fans to suggest ´refined´ badge designs
|Beckham eyes European stars after securing Miami MLS franchise
|Rahman loaned to Schalke as Emerson talk intensifies
|Modeste agent talks up Dortmund move
|Laporte on the brink of Man City move after meeting release clause
|West Brom sign Hegazi´s Egypt colleague Gabr
|Pique has no regrets over Espanyol dig and promises ´more headlines´
|Cahill has ´no idea´ about Conte´s Chelsea future
|Emery confused by Pastore PSG exit comments
|Klopp: Liverpool won´t replace Coutinho in January
|Mourinho would not stop Ibrahimovic joining LA Galaxy
|Juventus taking Coppa Italia seriously, insists Allegri
|Juventus talks with Can ´well underway´
|Rodriguez could go to the World Cup - Pardew
|Everton turned down Sandro and Klaassen offers, says Allardyce
|West Ham´s Masuaku gets six-game ban for spitting
|Sakho leaves West Ham to complete Rennes move
|West Ham defeat to Wigan no shock - Moyes
|Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
|Brandt open to new Bayer Leverkusen contract despite Barcelona links
|Neymar compares to Messi but had to leave Barcelona - Alves
|Buffon still undecided on retirement as goalkeeper turns 40
|Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
|Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
|Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
|USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
|Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
|Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
|Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
|Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane
|Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
|Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
|Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
|Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
|Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
|AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
|Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
|Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
|Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
|Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
|Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
|Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
|Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
|Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
|Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
|SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
|Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
|Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
|Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
|Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
|Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
|Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
|How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
|Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
|Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
|Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
|I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
|Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
|Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
|Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
|Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
|Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
|Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement