Related

Article

Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan

30 January 2018 00:15

Celtic have signed Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has operated on the fringes of Antonio Conte's first-team squad this season, making seven appearances in all competitions.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers tried to secure Musonda's services before the start of the season and feels the Scottish Premiership's dominant side have pulled off a transfer coup as they move towards a Europa League round-of-32 clash with Zenit next month.

"There were around 24 clubs that were interested in taking Charly, so for him to want to come here and for Chelsea to very happily let him come to Celtic is a great coup for Celtic," said Rodgers.

"It's a really exciting prospect to the club. Charly is big talent I've known for a few years now, and it's a big thank you to Chelsea because he's really one of the shining lights in their academy. He has progressed through with various loans and has been part of their first-team squad.

"It's also a good opportunity for Charly to come into one of the great clubs and get the opportunity to show his talents. He's a really exciting player, very dynamic, wonderful ability on the ball and works very hard. He loves his football and is a bright player."

Rodgers suggested he would be ready to throw Musonda straight into action against Hearts on Tuesday and the new recruit is relishing the prospect of turning out at Celtic Park.

"It's simple for me – Celtic is a massive club," he told Celtic TV.

"It's a club with many fans, an unbelievable passion, and the culture is more than a club.

"Those were the most important things, and I wanted to go somewhere where I would enjoy my football, and I know the manager as well. I am very happy to be here.

"It's a massive club and I am really looking forward to it. I was quite close to coming last summer but it didn’t happen.

"I spoke again with the manager a couple of weeks ago and I said I had a feeling that this is where I want to come and play my football. I am very lucky to be here and I am very happy to be here."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 30 January

09:16 Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
08:35 Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
06:43 Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
04:14 Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
03:37 Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
02:35 Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
01:08 Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
00:59 Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
00:15 Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan

Monday 29 January

23:29 Cahill delight over ´perfect´ Millwall return
22:26 Barcelona send Deulofeu on loan to Watford
22:05 Sturridge makes loan switch to West Brom
22:01 If you need a striker, I´m the guy - Bolt´s message to Beckham and Futbol Miami
20:51 Wigan draw Manchester City in 2013 FA Cup final re-run
20:35 Korkut named new Stuttgart boss
20:00 Man City confirm Sane ankle ligament damage
19:53 Crest-fallen! Leeds invite fans to suggest ´refined´ badge designs
19:50 Beckham eyes European stars after securing Miami MLS franchise
19:30 Rahman loaned to Schalke as Emerson talk intensifies
16:29 Modeste agent talks up Dortmund move
16:21 Laporte on the brink of Man City move after meeting release clause
16:16 West Brom sign Hegazi´s Egypt colleague Gabr
16:12 Pique has no regrets over Espanyol dig and promises ´more headlines´
15:50 Cahill has ´no idea´ about Conte´s Chelsea future
15:33 Emery confused by Pastore PSG exit comments
15:19 Klopp: Liverpool won´t replace Coutinho in January
14:56 Mourinho would not stop Ibrahimovic joining LA Galaxy
14:28 Juventus taking Coppa Italia seriously, insists Allegri
13:47 Juventus talks with Can ´well underway´
13:27 Rodriguez could go to the World Cup - Pardew
13:26 Everton turned down Sandro and Klaassen offers, says Allardyce
13:08 West Ham´s Masuaku gets six-game ban for spitting
12:51 Sakho leaves West Ham to complete Rennes move
12:19 West Ham defeat to Wigan no shock - Moyes
12:11 Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
12:01 Brandt open to new Bayer Leverkusen contract despite Barcelona links
11:23 Neymar compares to Messi but had to leave Barcelona - Alves
10:47 Buffon still undecided on retirement as goalkeeper turns 40
09:33 Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
08:51 Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
06:40 Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
05:50 USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
01:26 Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
00:35 Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
00:27 Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
00:06 Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane

Sunday 28 January

23:30 Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
23:06 Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
22:39 Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
20:59 Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
20:52 Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
20:20 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
20:01 AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
19:58 Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
19:22 Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
18:56 Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
18:29 Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
18:10 Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
18:06 Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
17:33 Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
17:02 Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
16:36 Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
16:23 Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
15:52 Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
14:33 SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
13:50 Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
13:12 Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
11:22 Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
10:35 Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
10:00 Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
09:52 Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
09:41 How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
09:30 Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
09:03 Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
09:00 Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
07:19 I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
06:59 Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
03:32 Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
02:54 Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
02:28 Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
00:59 Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
00:09 Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement

Facebook