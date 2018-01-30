Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer

Alexis Sanchez has been backed to be successful at Manchester United by the club's former midfielder David Beckham.

Sanchez made his debut in Beckham's old number seven shirt at Yeovil Town on Friday, helping set up two goals in a 4-0 FA Cup win.

The Chile international had been a target for Manchester City before United swooped to conclude a swap deal with Arsenal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading to Emirates Stadium as part of the transfer.

And former England international Beckham - who launched his new MLS team in Miami on Monday - was surprised United were able to beat City to Sanchez's signature.

"I still find it hard to believe it's actually happened," Beckham told The Mirror. "It's amazing.

"A player of his stature and calibre has obviously come from a big club like Arsenal and then to move to a massive club like Manchester United, that for me makes me proud to be a Manchester United player because we want great players and exciting players.

"It's great to see him wear a United shirt and I'm sure he's going to be successful."

.@Alexis_Sanchez is the latest star to wear #MUFC's no.7 shirt - and he's following in the footsteps of some club legends! pic.twitter.com/PRIkfp2eDK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2018

Sanchez, who is reported to be earning a basic wage of around £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, could make his first Premier League appearance for United against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.