Marcus McGuane has joined Barcelona from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The 18-year-old has completed a medical in Spain and signed a contract that includes a release clause of €25million.
The midfielder, who had been at Arsenal since the age of six, made his first two senior appearances under manager Arsene Wenger in Europa League group-stage matches against BATE and Red Star Belgrade this season.
McGuane, an England youth international, will join Barca's B team with a view to earning a spot in the first-team squad in future.
"We would like to thank Marcus for his contribution and wish him well at Barcelona," Arsenal said in a statement.
"The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."
|´We are working on names´ - Benitez still hopeful over January additions
|Manchester City sign Harrison and loan to Middlesbrough
|Real Madrid want Inter star Icardi, says Argentina boss
|Barcelona sign Arsenal youngster McGuane
|Guardiola defends huge City spending as Mahrez rumours emerge
|Sturridge as good as Kane, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Wolves confirm permanent Jota deal
|Sevilla clinch loan capture of Swansea City´s Roque Mesa
|Pochettino refuses to discuss Lucas & Llorente rumours
|Laporte ready for first-team action as Guardiola calls for patience
|Messi hints at future MLS move to Beckham´s Miami franchise
|Conte: Batshuayi situation not good for Chelsea or the player
|Argentina boss Sampaoli open to Tevez recall
|Athletic Bilbao sign Martinez from Real Sociedad
|Guardiola confirms Sane will miss up to seven weeks
|Laporte to Man City: Another of France´s next generation secures big move
|Laporte to Man City: Guardiola continues huge defence spending
|Laporte: Manchester City one of the best teams in Europe
|Laporte to Man City: Record signings in the Sheikh Mansour era
|Manchester City land club-record Laporte from Athletic Bilbao
|Dortmund confirm Yarmolenko injury blow
|Klaassen needs loan move – Allardyce
|Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery
|Spain coach Lopetegui concerned about Isco & Asensio´s Real Madrid minutes
|Leicester flop Musa returns to CSKA on loan
|I would like Neymar to return - LaLiga chief would welcome Real Madrid move for PSG star
|Fiorentina sign Dabo from Saint-Etienne
|Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
|Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
|Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
|Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
|Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
|Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
|Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
|Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
|Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan
|Cahill delight over ´perfect´ Millwall return
|Barcelona send Deulofeu on loan to Watford
|Sturridge makes loan switch to West Brom
|If you need a striker, I´m the guy - Bolt´s message to Beckham and Futbol Miami
|Wigan draw Manchester City in 2013 FA Cup final re-run
|Korkut named new Stuttgart boss
|Man City confirm Sane ankle ligament damage
|Crest-fallen! Leeds invite fans to suggest ´refined´ badge designs
|Beckham eyes European stars after securing Miami MLS franchise
|Rahman loaned to Schalke as Emerson talk intensifies
|Modeste agent talks up Dortmund move
|Laporte on the brink of Man City move after meeting release clause
|West Brom sign Hegazi´s Egypt colleague Gabr
|Pique has no regrets over Espanyol dig and promises ´more headlines´
|Cahill has ´no idea´ about Conte´s Chelsea future
|Emery confused by Pastore PSG exit comments
|Klopp: Liverpool won´t replace Coutinho in January
|Mourinho would not stop Ibrahimovic joining LA Galaxy
|Juventus taking Coppa Italia seriously, insists Allegri
|Juventus talks with Can ´well underway´
|Rodriguez could go to the World Cup - Pardew
|Everton turned down Sandro and Klaassen offers, says Allardyce
|West Ham´s Masuaku gets six-game ban for spitting
|Sakho leaves West Ham to complete Rennes move
|West Ham defeat to Wigan no shock - Moyes
|Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
|Brandt open to new Bayer Leverkusen contract despite Barcelona links
|Neymar compares to Messi but had to leave Barcelona - Alves
|Buffon still undecided on retirement as goalkeeper turns 40
|Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
|Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
|Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
|USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
|Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
|Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
|Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
|Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane
|Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
|Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
|Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
|Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
|Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
|AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
|Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
|Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
|Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
|Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
|Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
|Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
|Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
|Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
|Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
|SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
|Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
|Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
|Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
|Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
|Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
|Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
|How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
|Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
|Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
|Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
|I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
|Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
|Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
|Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
|Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
|Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
|Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement