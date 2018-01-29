Article

USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw

29 January 2018 05:50

A youthful United States played out a 0-0 draw against an undermanned Bosnia-Herzegovina in an international friendly in California on Sunday.

The visitors had the best chance to find a winner at the StubHub Center in Carson after being awarded a second-half penalty.

However, Haris Medunjanin – the most experienced player in Bosnia-Herzegovina's squad – struck the post with his spot-kick in the 53rd minute.

It was a first game in charge for Robert Prosinecki, who was appointed the nation's coach earlier this month.

USA, who were without a host of first-team regulars as they played under interim coach Dave Sarachan, also had their chances in the draw.

Only four players in USA's 20-man squad had made more than 10 appearances for the national team, as they experimented in a match played outside a FIFA international window.

Sponsored links

Monday 29 January

08:51 Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
06:40 Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
05:50 USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
01:26 Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
00:35 Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
00:27 Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
00:06 Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane

Sunday 28 January

23:30 Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
23:06 Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
22:39 Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
20:59 Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
20:52 Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
20:20 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
20:01 AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
19:58 Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
19:22 Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
18:56 Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
18:29 Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
18:10 Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
18:06 Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
17:33 Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
17:02 Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
16:36 Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
16:23 Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
15:52 Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
14:33 SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
13:50 Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
13:12 Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
11:22 Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
10:35 Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
10:00 Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
09:52 Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
09:41 How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
09:30 Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
09:03 Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
09:00 Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
07:19 I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
06:59 Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
03:32 Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
02:54 Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
02:28 Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
00:59 Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
00:09 Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement

Saturday 27 January

23:48 Evans injury could halt January move – Pardew
23:41 Wow, really bad defending – Klopp fumes as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup
23:30 Quadruple? We don´t have the money - Guardiola makes bold Man City claim
22:44 Liverpool 2 West Brom 3: Klopp´s side dumped out amid more VAR drama
22:41 Chievo 0 Juventus 2: Khedira and Higuain punish ill-disciplined Chievo
22:07 Sometimes you must accept it - Klopp resigned to Can running contract down
21:26 VAR disallows West Brom goal and awards Liverpool penalty in frantic few minutes
20:51 Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike
20:24 Newport County 1 Tottenham 1: Kane spares Spurs FA Cup embarrassment
20:21 He´s had better games – Aubameyang showing leaves Stoger far from impressed
20:03 Edinson Cavani given... miniature Edinson Cavani after breaking PSG record
19:55 Monaco sign rising Italian star Pellegri
19:49 PSG president hints at attempted sabotage over Neymar-Madrid links
19:49 FA Cup Review: Liverpool dumped out, Tottenham held by Newport
19:23 Zidane congratulates Real Madrid players as win at Valencia eases pressure
19:15 Moyes condemns Masuaku over ´despicable´ spitting incident
19:11 Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear, Bristol City end difficult run
18:50 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Montpellier 0: Cavani breaks Ibrahimovic record in routine win
18:41 Aubameyang anonymous as Arsenal links continue
18:30 Anything can happen in football – Neymar to Madrid wouldn´t shock Valverde
18:08 Valencia 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo penalty double eases pressure on Zidane
17:52 Costa to miss Las Palmas clash
17:33 Borussia Dortmund 2 Freiburg 2: Aubameyang jeered as Toljan rescues a point
17:32 Bayern Munich 5 Hoffenheim 2: Champions overturn Gnabry heroics in dominant win
17:16 Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic as PSG´s record scorer
17:03 ´Penaldo´? Ronaldo surpasses 100 career penalties
16:57 Di Francesco hopeful of Chelsea target Dzeko staying put
15:36 Peterborough United 1 Leicester City 5: Iheanacho and debutant Diabate at the double
15:36 BBC reunite - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema & Cristiano Ronaldo start for first time in 279 days
15:23 Liverpool talent Brewster ruled out for up to four months
14:52 Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg
14:19 Aubameyang recommended Saint-Etienne move to Subotic
13:26 Ronaldo ´still good looking´ after facial injury
13:00 A-League Review: Roar make strong response to Champions League woe
12:13 Sanchez is the team´s first defender - Herrera hails Man Utd debutant
11:54 Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d´Or battles with ´great´ Messi
10:59 I want to stay here, I love this club - Ronaldo quashes Madrid exit talk
10:12 Sleepless nights for Manchester City target Laporte
09:30 Buffon at 40: Other greats who played on past 40th birthday
09:00 Buffon at 40: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy great in most expensive XI
07:23 Conte loses sleep over Chelsea problems
06:45 Beijing Guoan dismiss Nainggolan links
04:44 Klopp: Sturridge not guaranteed game time even if he stays
03:33 Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
02:35 Liverpool unlikely to make further January signings – Klopp
00:04 Aubameyang backed to perform for Dortmund against Freiburg

Facebook