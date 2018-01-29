Article

Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan

29 January 2018 12:11

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced the return of striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.

Ulloa has been on the fringes at Leicester, playing only 18 minutes across four substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.

The 31-year-old scored 26 goals in 58 appearances in his previous spell for Brighton, who have already broken their club record to sign PSV striker Jurgen Locadia this month.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton is thrilled to be bringing Ulloa back to the club, three and a half years after the Argentine left for Leicester.

"We're delighted to welcome Leo back to the club," said Hughton. "He's scored goals at Premier League level and will further strengthen our attacking options.

"I wasn't here during his first spell at the club, but I know he was very well thought of by all concerned, including the club's supporters.

"He's achieved a great deal since he left, including winning a Premier League title, and his experience at this level will be hugely beneficial to us.

"Albion fans will know all about him - he's a physical striker that holds the ball up well, and he's capable of scoring goals, which we hope he will continue to do back here."

Ulloa hit 20 goals in 102 games for Leicester, but last scored for the club in December 2016 in a 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Sponsored links

Monday 29 January

20:51 Wigan draw Manchester City in 2013 FA Cup final re-run
20:35 Korkut named new Stuttgart boss
20:00 Man City confirm Sane ankle ligament damage
19:53 Crest-fallen! Leeds invite fans to suggest ´refined´ badge designs
19:50 Beckham eyes European stars after securing Miami MLS franchise
19:30 Rahman loaned to Schalke as Emerson talk intensifies
16:29 Modeste agent talks up Dortmund move
16:21 Laporte on the brink of Man City move after meeting release clause
16:16 West Brom sign Hegazi´s Egypt colleague Gabr
16:12 Pique has no regrets over Espanyol dig and promises ´more headlines´
15:50 Cahill has ´no idea´ about Conte´s Chelsea future
15:33 Emery confused by Pastore PSG exit comments
15:19 Klopp: Liverpool won´t replace Coutinho in January
14:56 Mourinho would not stop Ibrahimovic joining LA Galaxy
14:28 Juventus taking Coppa Italia seriously, insists Allegri
13:47 Juventus talks with Can ´well underway´
13:27 Rodriguez could go to the World Cup - Pardew
13:26 Everton turned down Sandro and Klaassen offers, says Allardyce
13:08 West Ham´s Masuaku gets six-game ban for spitting
12:51 Sakho leaves West Ham to complete Rennes move
12:19 West Ham defeat to Wigan no shock - Moyes
12:11 Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
12:01 Brandt open to new Bayer Leverkusen contract despite Barcelona links
11:23 Neymar compares to Messi but had to leave Barcelona - Alves
10:47 Buffon still undecided on retirement as goalkeeper turns 40
09:33 Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
08:51 Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
06:40 Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
05:50 USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
01:26 Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
00:35 Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
00:27 Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
00:06 Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane

Sunday 28 January

23:30 Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
23:06 Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
22:39 Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
20:59 Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
20:52 Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
20:20 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
20:01 AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
19:58 Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
19:22 Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
18:56 Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
18:29 Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
18:10 Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
18:06 Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
17:33 Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
17:02 Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
16:36 Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
16:23 Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
15:52 Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
14:33 SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
13:50 Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
13:12 Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
11:22 Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
10:35 Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
10:00 Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
09:52 Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
09:41 How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
09:30 Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
09:03 Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
09:00 Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
07:19 I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
06:59 Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
03:32 Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
02:54 Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
02:28 Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
00:59 Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
00:09 Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement

Saturday 27 January

23:48 Evans injury could halt January move – Pardew
23:41 Wow, really bad defending – Klopp fumes as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup
23:30 Quadruple? We don´t have the money - Guardiola makes bold Man City claim
22:44 Liverpool 2 West Brom 3: Klopp´s side dumped out amid more VAR drama
22:41 Chievo 0 Juventus 2: Khedira and Higuain punish ill-disciplined Chievo
22:07 Sometimes you must accept it - Klopp resigned to Can running contract down
21:26 VAR disallows West Brom goal and awards Liverpool penalty in frantic few minutes
20:51 Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike
20:24 Newport County 1 Tottenham 1: Kane spares Spurs FA Cup embarrassment
20:21 He´s had better games – Aubameyang showing leaves Stoger far from impressed
20:03 Edinson Cavani given... miniature Edinson Cavani after breaking PSG record
19:55 Monaco sign rising Italian star Pellegri
19:49 PSG president hints at attempted sabotage over Neymar-Madrid links
19:49 FA Cup Review: Liverpool dumped out, Tottenham held by Newport
19:23 Zidane congratulates Real Madrid players as win at Valencia eases pressure
19:15 Moyes condemns Masuaku over ´despicable´ spitting incident
19:11 Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear, Bristol City end difficult run
18:50 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Montpellier 0: Cavani breaks Ibrahimovic record in routine win
18:41 Aubameyang anonymous as Arsenal links continue
18:30 Anything can happen in football – Neymar to Madrid wouldn´t shock Valverde
18:08 Valencia 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo penalty double eases pressure on Zidane
17:52 Costa to miss Las Palmas clash
17:33 Borussia Dortmund 2 Freiburg 2: Aubameyang jeered as Toljan rescues a point
17:32 Bayern Munich 5 Hoffenheim 2: Champions overturn Gnabry heroics in dominant win
17:16 Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic as PSG´s record scorer
17:03 ´Penaldo´? Ronaldo surpasses 100 career penalties
16:57 Di Francesco hopeful of Chelsea target Dzeko staying put
15:36 Peterborough United 1 Leicester City 5: Iheanacho and debutant Diabate at the double
15:36 BBC reunite - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema & Cristiano Ronaldo start for first time in 279 days
15:23 Liverpool talent Brewster ruled out for up to four months
14:52 Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg
14:19 Aubameyang recommended Saint-Etienne move to Subotic
13:26 Ronaldo ´still good looking´ after facial injury
13:00 A-League Review: Roar make strong response to Champions League woe
12:13 Sanchez is the team´s first defender - Herrera hails Man Utd debutant
11:54 Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d´Or battles with ´great´ Messi
10:59 I want to stay here, I love this club - Ronaldo quashes Madrid exit talk
10:12 Sleepless nights for Manchester City target Laporte
09:30 Buffon at 40: Other greats who played on past 40th birthday
09:00 Buffon at 40: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy great in most expensive XI
07:23 Conte loses sleep over Chelsea problems
06:45 Beijing Guoan dismiss Nainggolan links
04:44 Klopp: Sturridge not guaranteed game time even if he stays
03:33 Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
02:35 Liverpool unlikely to make further January signings – Klopp
00:04 Aubameyang backed to perform for Dortmund against Freiburg

Facebook