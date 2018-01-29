Rodriguez could go to the World Cup - Pardew

Alan Pardew says Jay Rodriguez could have a chance of making England's World Cup squad after the West Brom forward scored a brace in their FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Rodriguez scored after seven minutes at Anfield to cancel out Roberto Firmino's opener for the home side, and struck again four minutes later to give the Baggies the lead.

The game ended 3-2 to the visitors and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard said Rodriguez was showing the form that earned him his first and only England cap in 2013, during his time at Southampton.

Pardew told The Mirror: "It's nice of Steven to say that. Jay is definitely starting to find his feet.

"I don't know if he is at that level yet, but if he plays like that until the end of the season then he is going to have a shout of getting into that England squad."

Rodriguez has scored five goals in his last six games in all competitions for West Brom, helping the club into the fifth round of the FA Cup and giving them hope of moving out of the Premier League relegation zone.

"He was terrific against Liverpool," Pardew added. "He's got that ability to produce a class finish. He has an assured confidence which I like about him.

"He doesn't get flustered or frustrated, and he deserved the man of the match award."