Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer

Ernesto Valverde hailed Andres Iniesta's enduring brilliance for helping Barcelona out of a tricky spot against Alaves.
The runaway LaLiga leaders were 18 minutes from a first top-flight defeat of the campaign after John Guidetti gave the struggling visitors a shock first-half lead at Camp Nou.
But goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi turned the game on its head and secured a 2-1 win for Barca, restoring their 11-point advantage at the summit.
An impish dribble and delicate cross from Iniesta made the Uruguayan striker's goal possible and Valverde was keen to pay tribute to the 33-year-old Spain great afterwards
"The truth is that we have good players who play in the interior role, but Iniesta is a master at that," said Barca's coach after guiding his side to a record-equalling 21-game unbeaten start to the top-flight campaign.
"I thought he could help us from there. It was important not to get too many of us in the Alaves box. It would have provoked counter-attacks.
"For that we needed players who move well in space like Leo and him. It was an extraordinary move and the goal let us breathe."
Partido duro y sufrido pero conseguimos el objetivo de los tres puntos!!! Gran esfuerzo!! Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/nYmZaFCJjG— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) January 28, 2018
Alaves saw late penalty appeals against Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti rejected and protested to the officials after full-time, although Valverde was quick to dismiss their complaints.
"Apart from cutting off his hand, we couldn't do anything," he said, having seen Messi's stunning free-kick seal maximum points six minutes from time. "I think it's involuntary, but each one can see it from their point of view.
"Sometimes the ball goes in and they don't give it, other times this can happen.
"They complained a lot about it. Umtiti told me it was not deliberate.
"There are always controversies – sometimes they hurt you and sometimes they help you."
Philippe Coutinho began brightly on his full Barcelona debut, but was substituted after the hour as Valverde introduced striker Paco Alcacer to chase the game.
"They [players] are not machines who can just go into a new factory and start to work immediately, but I saw him doing well, involved in the play, wanting the ball," said Valverde when asked about the Brazil playmaker's performance.
"It's another step. The other day he played 20 minutes and now a bit more. We will see him go in bit by bit."
|Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
|Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
|USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
|Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
|Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
|Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
|Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane
|Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
|Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
|Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
|Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
|Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
|AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
|Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
|Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
|Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
|Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
|Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
|Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
|Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
|Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
|Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
|SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
|Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
|Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
|Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
|Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
|Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
|Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
|How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
|Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
|Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
|Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
|I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
|Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
|Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
|Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
|Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
|Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
|Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement
|Evans injury could halt January move – Pardew
|Wow, really bad defending – Klopp fumes as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup
|Quadruple? We don´t have the money - Guardiola makes bold Man City claim
|Liverpool 2 West Brom 3: Klopp´s side dumped out amid more VAR drama
|Chievo 0 Juventus 2: Khedira and Higuain punish ill-disciplined Chievo
|Sometimes you must accept it - Klopp resigned to Can running contract down
|VAR disallows West Brom goal and awards Liverpool penalty in frantic few minutes
|Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike
|Newport County 1 Tottenham 1: Kane spares Spurs FA Cup embarrassment
|He´s had better games – Aubameyang showing leaves Stoger far from impressed
|Edinson Cavani given... miniature Edinson Cavani after breaking PSG record
|Monaco sign rising Italian star Pellegri
|PSG president hints at attempted sabotage over Neymar-Madrid links
|FA Cup Review: Liverpool dumped out, Tottenham held by Newport
|Zidane congratulates Real Madrid players as win at Valencia eases pressure
|Moyes condemns Masuaku over ´despicable´ spitting incident
|Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear, Bristol City end difficult run
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Montpellier 0: Cavani breaks Ibrahimovic record in routine win
|Aubameyang anonymous as Arsenal links continue
|Anything can happen in football – Neymar to Madrid wouldn´t shock Valverde
|Valencia 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo penalty double eases pressure on Zidane
|Costa to miss Las Palmas clash
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Freiburg 2: Aubameyang jeered as Toljan rescues a point
|Bayern Munich 5 Hoffenheim 2: Champions overturn Gnabry heroics in dominant win
|Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic as PSG´s record scorer
|´Penaldo´? Ronaldo surpasses 100 career penalties
|Di Francesco hopeful of Chelsea target Dzeko staying put
|Peterborough United 1 Leicester City 5: Iheanacho and debutant Diabate at the double
|BBC reunite - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema & Cristiano Ronaldo start for first time in 279 days
|Liverpool talent Brewster ruled out for up to four months
|Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg
|Aubameyang recommended Saint-Etienne move to Subotic
|Ronaldo ´still good looking´ after facial injury
|A-League Review: Roar make strong response to Champions League woe
|Sanchez is the team´s first defender - Herrera hails Man Utd debutant
|Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d´Or battles with ´great´ Messi
|I want to stay here, I love this club - Ronaldo quashes Madrid exit talk
|Sleepless nights for Manchester City target Laporte
|Buffon at 40: Other greats who played on past 40th birthday
|Buffon at 40: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy great in most expensive XI
|Conte loses sleep over Chelsea problems
|Beijing Guoan dismiss Nainggolan links
|Klopp: Sturridge not guaranteed game time even if he stays
|Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
|Liverpool unlikely to make further January signings – Klopp
|Aubameyang backed to perform for Dortmund against Freiburg