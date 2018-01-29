Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane

Cardiff City defender Joe Bennett has apologised for injuring Manchester City star Leroy Sane during Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie.
Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, although they were forced to play the second half without Germany winger Sane.
Bennett scythed into the 22-year-old with an ugly lunge at his left ankle. Sane is set to have a scan on Monday, but manager Guardiola told reporters he expects to be without the player for between two and four weeks as his side enter a pivotal stage of their battle for honours on all fronts.
Another rash challenge on teenage substitute Brahim Diaz saw Bennett earn a second yellow card in stoppage time, with Cardiff boss Neil Warnock accusing the ex-Aston Villa full-back of being unprofessional and promising a punishment of extra training.
Bennett did not mention the Brahim challenge when he posted on Twitter later on Sunday, although he expressed regret over the Sane incident.
"Just want to apologise to Leroy Sane for my tackle today," he tweeted. "I tried to stop the counter-attack and completely mistimed my attempt.
"I didn't mean to catch him like I did. I hope it's nothing serious and he recovers quickly."
1. Just want to apologise to Leroy Sané for my tackle today. I tried to stop the counter attack and completely mistimed my attempt.— Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) January 28, 2018
2. I didn't mean to catch him like I did. I hope it's nothing serious and he recovers quickly.— Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) January 28, 2018
Guardiola remonstrated furiously with referee Lee Mason at full-time and repeated his calls for officials to protect players from aggressive foul play during his post-match news conference.
City are back in action on Wednesday at home to West Brom in the Premier League, while next month's return to Champions League action at Basel and the EFL Cup final against Arsenal are now dates in the calendar that will loom over Sane.
The former Schalke forward has excelled under Guardiola this term, with 11 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.
|Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
|Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
|USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
|Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
|Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
|Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
|Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane
|Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
|Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
|Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
|Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
|Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
|AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
|Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
|Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
|Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
|Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
|Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
|Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
|Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
|Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
|Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
|SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
|Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
|Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
|Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
|Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
|Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
|Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
|How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
|Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
|Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
|Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
|I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
|Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
|Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
|Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
|Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
|Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
|Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement
|Evans injury could halt January move – Pardew
|Wow, really bad defending – Klopp fumes as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup
|Quadruple? We don´t have the money - Guardiola makes bold Man City claim
|Liverpool 2 West Brom 3: Klopp´s side dumped out amid more VAR drama
|Chievo 0 Juventus 2: Khedira and Higuain punish ill-disciplined Chievo
|Sometimes you must accept it - Klopp resigned to Can running contract down
|VAR disallows West Brom goal and awards Liverpool penalty in frantic few minutes
|Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike
|Newport County 1 Tottenham 1: Kane spares Spurs FA Cup embarrassment
|He´s had better games – Aubameyang showing leaves Stoger far from impressed
|Edinson Cavani given... miniature Edinson Cavani after breaking PSG record
|Monaco sign rising Italian star Pellegri
|PSG president hints at attempted sabotage over Neymar-Madrid links
|FA Cup Review: Liverpool dumped out, Tottenham held by Newport
|Zidane congratulates Real Madrid players as win at Valencia eases pressure
|Moyes condemns Masuaku over ´despicable´ spitting incident
|Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear, Bristol City end difficult run
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Montpellier 0: Cavani breaks Ibrahimovic record in routine win
|Aubameyang anonymous as Arsenal links continue
|Anything can happen in football – Neymar to Madrid wouldn´t shock Valverde
|Valencia 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo penalty double eases pressure on Zidane
|Costa to miss Las Palmas clash
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Freiburg 2: Aubameyang jeered as Toljan rescues a point
|Bayern Munich 5 Hoffenheim 2: Champions overturn Gnabry heroics in dominant win
|Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic as PSG´s record scorer
|´Penaldo´? Ronaldo surpasses 100 career penalties
|Di Francesco hopeful of Chelsea target Dzeko staying put
|Peterborough United 1 Leicester City 5: Iheanacho and debutant Diabate at the double
|BBC reunite - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema & Cristiano Ronaldo start for first time in 279 days
|Liverpool talent Brewster ruled out for up to four months
|Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg
|Aubameyang recommended Saint-Etienne move to Subotic
|Ronaldo ´still good looking´ after facial injury
|A-League Review: Roar make strong response to Champions League woe
|Sanchez is the team´s first defender - Herrera hails Man Utd debutant
|Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d´Or battles with ´great´ Messi
|I want to stay here, I love this club - Ronaldo quashes Madrid exit talk
|Sleepless nights for Manchester City target Laporte
|Buffon at 40: Other greats who played on past 40th birthday
|Buffon at 40: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy great in most expensive XI
|Conte loses sleep over Chelsea problems
|Beijing Guoan dismiss Nainggolan links
|Klopp: Sturridge not guaranteed game time even if he stays
|Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
|Liverpool unlikely to make further January signings – Klopp
|Aubameyang backed to perform for Dortmund against Freiburg