Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG

Neymar insisted he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants to make history with the French giants amid growing links to Real Madrid.
The Brazil superstar became the world's most expensive player when PSG activated his €222million release clause to lure him away from Barcelona in August.
Neymar has settled in nicely despite a public spat with Edinson Cavani, scoring 26 goals in 24 appearances, however struggling LaLiga and Champions League titleholders Madrid are reportedly interested.
Asked about Madrid following his goalscoring display in PSG's 4-0 rout of Montpellier Saturday, Neymar told reporters: "I'm happy with my team-mates and I'm happy at PSG.
"I have good games and numbers and come here to make history and do my best.
"Speculation has always existed and will always exist. Since Santos and in my years in Barcelona, all the transfers windows had something with my name. It's impossible to stay out of it.
"But I'm happy because it means I'm a good player, and quality players are always speculated."
Grande vitória hoje, parabéns a todos e parabéns Edi pelo recorde, que siga assim metendo muitos gols !!— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 27, 2018
.
.
.
#RicardoNogueira pic.twitter.com/ugDUUFI0BM
Neymar has repeatedly fielded questions about his relationship with forward Cavani since their infamous falling over penalty-taking duties in September.
The pair were involved in another incident when Neymar decided to take a penalty in PSG's 8-0 demolition of Dijon last week, rather than allowing Cavani the chance to break Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goalscoring record for the club.
Neymar was jeered by supporters following his penalty-pinching antics, though Cavani finally broke the record with goal number 157 at the Parc des Princes Saturday.
Watch each and every one of @ECavaniOfficial's goals for Paris Saint-Germain pic.twitter.com/4XphF5Csis— PSG English (@PSG_English) January 27, 2018
"I'm used to both boos and applause, but I'm happy with the victory in today's game, which is the most important thing. I think we had a great game," Neymar said.
"It's impossible for us not to know [Cavani record], but the coach defined me as a penalty taker and we have no controversy with that. We know what happened in the locker room and he decided that, so I have to assume this responsibility.
"Of course, I support Cavani and wanted to see him break the record like he did today, but I also know that he would do that someday, because we still have many games this season. I know all my responsibilities and I'm not here to hide, but to assume them."
