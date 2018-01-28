Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern

Jupp Heynckes praised Serge Gnabry after the winger scored against his parent club during Bayern Munich's entertaining 5-2 win over Hoffenheim.

Gnabry – on loan from Bundesliga champions Bayern – scored and missed a penalty as visitors Hoffenheim took a shock 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes Saturday.

Hoffenheim, though, were pegged back by Bayern, who celebrated their seventh successive league victory thanks to Robert Lewandowski, Jerome Boateng, Kingsley Coman, Arturo Vidal and Sandro Wagner.

Afterwards, Bayern head coach Heynckes lauded the performance of 22-year-old Gnabry.

"Last week against [Bayer] Leverkusen he had some great moments during the first half," Heynckes said.

"He's a player with a lot of potential, but you have to keep in mind, that he's already suffered quite a few injuries in his young career and due to that has missed some time.

"He's very talented, but I think such young players have to adapt their lives to playing, working and training on such a high professional level and I think he can still improve in that aspect."

On the match in general, Heynckes told reporters: "We didn't find our way into the game as usual, our opponents did a very good job. We went down very early against well-organised and well-structured opponents who usually make the most of the space they get.

"We won too few loose balls so Hoffenheim made use of their potential up front. It was positive that the scores were level at half-time. Taken altogether I'm satisfied. We faced strong opponents today, you have to be satisfied then."