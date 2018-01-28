Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges

Fears over the robust treatment Germany duo Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan suffered during the first half of Manchester City's FA Cup tie at Cardiff City prompted a Twitter response from their national team.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling gave the Premier League leaders a healthy 2-0 advantage in the fourth-round clash in the Welsh capital but it came at a cost.

Sane was substituted at the interval after being scythed down by Joe Bennett – the Cardiff full-back catching the winger on the ankle with a rash sliding challenge.

Gundogan had earlier received lengthy treatment having been brought down by Joe Ralls in the incident that lead to De Bruyne converting the opener from an eighth-minute free-kick.

Before the second half got underway, a tweet from the Germany team account tagged Cardiff and offered a gentle reminder of Sane and Gundogan's World Cup commitments in Russia later this year.

Hey, @CardiffCityFC. Just letting you know, we have a really important tournament in the summer. Please don't hurt our players. Thanks, #DieMannschaft #inSane — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) January 28, 2018

Germany have been drawn alongside Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F for their World Cup defence.