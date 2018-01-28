Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes

Gianluigi Buffon turns 40 on Sunday and the veteran goalkeeper will go down in history as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
But Buffon will not just be remembered for his electric reflexes and passionate Italian anthem-singing.
The Juventus stopper has a way with words that suggests he will not be short of job offers when he does eventually decide to hang up his gloves.
Here, we pick out 15 of our favourite Buffon quotes from throughout his long and distinguished career.
BUFFON ON… DIETS
"My worst vice is gluttony. I try to keep myself under control because I'm an athlete, but once a week I like to pig out and act like a normal person."
BUFFON ON… CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
"Losing on penalties in 2003 was very painful, but since I was only 25, I was fairly calm because I was convinced I'd win many more. That's the exuberance of youth. I was so close to winning it on that occasion; they missed three penalties in that final - I saved two of them. Strange things happen. It wasn't meant to be and we weren't good enough. In sport and life, those who deserve it more probably end up getting their rewards."
BUFFON ON… MANAGEMENT
"The pitch is the most beautiful part of the game; it gives you emotions which bring meaning to life. So I wouldn't like a role as [a club] coach, with the day-to-day nature of it. I wouldn't rule out a role as national coach; you'd still get the emotion of the pitch but with the time and the freedom to devote to other things."
BUFFON ON… CARS
"Maybe I'm the only footballer who isn't interested in cars. My Lancia Y gets me around."
BUFFON ON… MESSI
"Messi is an alien that dedicates himself to playing with humans. The only hope is that this Saturday he will be from earth, like the rest of us."
BUFFON ON… AGEING
"Even at 80, if suddenly no goalkeeper would be there, they should call me – I would train briefly and then jump in."
| Celebrating #Buffon's 20 years with the #Azzurri!— Italy (@azzurri) October 29, 2017
| Captain
| Symbol
| Leader
https://t.co/06T3We8WKk#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/Hfz7cwMR7I
BUFFON ON… MBAPPE
"He was born in 1998, right? I had already taken part in the World Cup in France before he was born. This is the joy of life, the great thing about lasting for a long time. You get to meet kids who weren't even born when you already had a good chunk of your career behind you.
"The other day, I worked out that I managed to connect practically three generations. I used to play with those born in the 1950s and 60s, then I'll end up playing against those born after the year 2000. It's an enormous stretch of time.
"It's stimulating knowing that you're facing the future Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. Maybe in 10 years, when I have hung up my gloves, they will be the seasoned champions and I'll have the memory of playing against them at the start of their careers."
BUFFON ON… GOALS
"I scored lots of goals, and when a kid gets lots of goals it's the nicest thing in the world. Then you grow up, become stupid and become a goalkeeper, right? Then you just let goals in."
BUFFON ON… RONALDO
"The striker who caused me all kinds [of trouble] was Ronaldo, the Brazilian one. He was the perfect player, as he had power, speed, intuition, technical skills and quickness. He was a jaw-dropping player. It seemed like he was created in a lab."
BUFFON ON… RETIREMENT
"How do I imagine my last ever game? Maybe I'll go out like [Zinedine] Zidane, headbutting someone on the pitch!"
A tearful #Buffon: "I'm sorry to finish like that but Italy knows how to lift itself."— Italy (@azzurri) November 13, 2017
https://t.co/EqpFo8M4rX#VivoAzzurro #ITASWE pic.twitter.com/2oz1WSs0gG
BUFFON ON… RESEARCH
"I don't watch penalties in my hotel room. I watch naughty videos."
BUFFON ON… MENTAL HEALTH
"To the fans it does not matter a damn how you are. You are seen as the footballer, the idol, so no one thinks to stop and ask you: 'Hey, how are you?'
"The problem was if I had said: 'I am going away for two months to get better' I would have been finished. Because every time after that, if I had failed with a save or whatever, I would have been reminded of that period. I just couldn't allow myself to go away for two or three months to get better.
"But I did see a psychologist and that helped me enormously. But it was something I had had to reevaluate. I thought psychologists were people who rob, figuratively of course, money from the insecure. But they are not. They are people who are there to help you and if you find a good psychologist, they will allow you to talk about everything and open up, without the slightest of fears, and that is no easy thing."
BUFFON ON… SQUAD NUMBERS
"I chose 88 because it reminds me of four balls and in Italy we all know what it means to have balls: strength and determination. And this season I will have to have balls to get back my place in the Italy team."
BUFFON ON… VAR
"You told us that VAR would be used in clear-cut incidents where there were mistakes, but now you are even checking the replays for a trodden toe or a finger in an ear. It's no longer football… it's turning into water polo. It takes too long. I didn't celebrate when we were awarded a penalty because six minutes had passed."
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 3, 2017
Six #UCL clean sheets in a row for the first time in our history. #FINOALLAFINE pic.twitter.com/ZRosZb8xEN
BUFFON ON… HIS GOAL
"More than 25 years ago I made my vow: I swore to protect you. Look after you. A shield against all your enemies. I've always thought about your welfare, putting it first even ahead of my own.
"I was 12 when I turned my back on my goal. And I will keep doing it as long as my legs, my head and my heart will allow."
|Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
|Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
|AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
|Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
|Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
|Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
|Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
|Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
|Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
|Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
|Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
|Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
|SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
|Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
|Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
|Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
|Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
|Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
|Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
|How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
|Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
|Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
|Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
|I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
|Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
|Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
|Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
|Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
|Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
|Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement
|Evans injury could halt January move – Pardew
|Wow, really bad defending – Klopp fumes as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup
|Quadruple? We don´t have the money - Guardiola makes bold Man City claim
|Liverpool 2 West Brom 3: Klopp´s side dumped out amid more VAR drama
|Chievo 0 Juventus 2: Khedira and Higuain punish ill-disciplined Chievo
|Sometimes you must accept it - Klopp resigned to Can running contract down
|VAR disallows West Brom goal and awards Liverpool penalty in frantic few minutes
|Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike
|Newport County 1 Tottenham 1: Kane spares Spurs FA Cup embarrassment
|He´s had better games – Aubameyang showing leaves Stoger far from impressed
|Edinson Cavani given... miniature Edinson Cavani after breaking PSG record
|Monaco sign rising Italian star Pellegri
|PSG president hints at attempted sabotage over Neymar-Madrid links
|FA Cup Review: Liverpool dumped out, Tottenham held by Newport
|Zidane congratulates Real Madrid players as win at Valencia eases pressure
|Moyes condemns Masuaku over ´despicable´ spitting incident
|Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear, Bristol City end difficult run
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Montpellier 0: Cavani breaks Ibrahimovic record in routine win
|Aubameyang anonymous as Arsenal links continue
|Anything can happen in football – Neymar to Madrid wouldn´t shock Valverde
|Valencia 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo penalty double eases pressure on Zidane
|Costa to miss Las Palmas clash
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Freiburg 2: Aubameyang jeered as Toljan rescues a point
|Bayern Munich 5 Hoffenheim 2: Champions overturn Gnabry heroics in dominant win
|Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic as PSG´s record scorer
|´Penaldo´? Ronaldo surpasses 100 career penalties
|Di Francesco hopeful of Chelsea target Dzeko staying put
|Peterborough United 1 Leicester City 5: Iheanacho and debutant Diabate at the double
|BBC reunite - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema & Cristiano Ronaldo start for first time in 279 days
|Liverpool talent Brewster ruled out for up to four months
|Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg
|Aubameyang recommended Saint-Etienne move to Subotic
|Ronaldo ´still good looking´ after facial injury
|A-League Review: Roar make strong response to Champions League woe
|Sanchez is the team´s first defender - Herrera hails Man Utd debutant
|Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d´Or battles with ´great´ Messi
|I want to stay here, I love this club - Ronaldo quashes Madrid exit talk
|Sleepless nights for Manchester City target Laporte
|Buffon at 40: Other greats who played on past 40th birthday
|Buffon at 40: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy great in most expensive XI
|Conte loses sleep over Chelsea problems
|Beijing Guoan dismiss Nainggolan links
|Klopp: Sturridge not guaranteed game time even if he stays
|Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
|Liverpool unlikely to make further January signings – Klopp
|Aubameyang backed to perform for Dortmund against Freiburg
|Mourinho hails Sanchez´s ´maturity´ following Yeovil win
|Yeovil Town 0 Manchester United 4: Debutant Sanchez helps visitors into round five
|Laporte left out of Athletic squad amid Man City speculation
|Sanchez starts for Manchester United against Yeovil
|Messi hails Valverde impact on Barcelona
|Evans available at the right price, says Pardew
|Aubameyang situation saddens Dortmund icon Ricken as Arsenal talks continue
|Wenger on the defensive over Pochettino comments
|Buffon back in Juventus squad ahead of 40th birthday
|Lyon swoop for Terrier
|Ramos, Isco injuries compound miserable week for Real Madrid
|West Ham complete Joao Mario loan capture
|Simeone slapped with three-match Copa ban
|Crocked Neuer adamant he will play again this season
|Liverpool dealt Lallana, Milner and Klavan blows
|Howedes defends Goretzka´s Bayern move
|Perfect? Man City are nowhere near, says Guardiola
|No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
|Kaiserslautern boss Strasser released from hospital
|Morata, Courtois & Willian to miss Chelsea-Newcastle, confirms Conte
|Vidal ´fundamental´ for Bayern Munich despite Goretzka deal
|Making deals is difficult – Guardiola on Laporte transfer
|Heynckes ready for ´thrilling´ encounter with Naglesmann´s Hoffenheim
|Mbappe and rumoured Real Madrid target Neymar doubtful for Montpellier clash
|Espanyol report Pique, Busquets and Barcelona to RFEF
|Zidane ´would leave tomorrow´ if Madrid players lost faith in him
|Barca get Valencia as Leganes face Sevilla in Copa del Rey semis
|Allegri happy at Juve amid Chelsea and Real Madrid links
|Pique pokes fun at ´Espanyol de Cornella´ after Copa victory
|Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 3: Bobo bags brace for dominant leaders
|Arsenal must buy before selling - Wenger addresses Aubameyang, Giroud talk
|Juventus or nothing - Buffon hints at new deal
|A bad day for him to be tested - Wenger addresses Alexis doping controversy
|Coman: My only option after Bayern would be PSG
|Arsenal´s Elneny takes aim at Sanchez after Man United switch
|Shanghai SIPG dismiss Thiago Silva links
|Seri to Man United? No more signings says Mourinho
|Coutinho: Barcelona debut was special
|Pochettino says he´ll never manage Barca or Arsenal but refuses to rule out Madrid
|Barcelona put Espanyol in their place – Busquets
|Valverde has high hopes for Coutinho after promising Barcelona debut
|Mourinho dismisses Man City money excuse for missing out on ´juicy´ Sanchez
|PSG´s Alves gets three-game ban for referee confrontation