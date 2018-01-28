Related

Article

Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes

28 January 2018 09:00

Gianluigi Buffon turns 40 on Sunday and the veteran goalkeeper will go down in history as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

But Buffon will not just be remembered for his electric reflexes and passionate Italian anthem-singing.

The Juventus stopper has a way with words that suggests he will not be short of job offers when he does eventually decide to hang up his gloves.

Here, we pick out 15 of our favourite Buffon quotes from throughout his long and distinguished career.

 

BUFFON ON… DIETS

"My worst vice is gluttony. I try to keep myself under control because I'm an athlete, but once a week I like to pig out and act like a normal person."

BUFFON ON… CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

"Losing on penalties in 2003 was very painful, but since I was only 25, I was fairly calm because I was convinced I'd win many more. That's the exuberance of youth. I was so close to winning it on that occasion; they missed three penalties in that final - I saved two of them. Strange things happen. It wasn't meant to be and we weren't good enough. In sport and life, those who deserve it more probably end up getting their rewards."

BUFFON ON… MANAGEMENT

"The pitch is the most beautiful part of the game; it gives you emotions which bring meaning to life. So I wouldn't like a role as [a club] coach, with the day-to-day nature of it. I wouldn't rule out a role as national coach; you'd still get the emotion of the pitch but with the time and the freedom to devote to other things."

BUFFON ON… CARS

"Maybe I'm the only footballer who isn't interested in cars. My Lancia Y gets me around."

BUFFON ON… MESSI

"Messi is an alien that dedicates himself to playing with humans. The only hope is that this Saturday he will be from earth, like the rest of us."

BUFFON ON… AGEING

"Even at 80, if suddenly no goalkeeper would be there, they should call me – I would train briefly and then jump in."

 

BUFFON ON… MBAPPE

"He was born in 1998, right? I had already taken part in the World Cup in France before he was born. This is the joy of life, the great thing about lasting for a long time. You get to meet kids who weren't even born when you already had a good chunk of your career behind you.

"The other day, I worked out that I managed to connect practically three generations. I used to play with those born in the 1950s and 60s, then I'll end up playing against those born after the year 2000. It's an enormous stretch of time.

"It's stimulating knowing that you're facing the future Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. Maybe in 10 years, when I have hung up my gloves, they will be the seasoned champions and I'll have the memory of playing against them at the start of their careers."

BUFFON ON… GOALS

"I scored lots of goals, and when a kid gets lots of goals it's the nicest thing in the world. Then you grow up, become stupid and become a goalkeeper, right? Then you just let goals in."

 

#JuveCrotone #G1G1

A post shared by Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) on

BUFFON ON… RONALDO

"The striker who caused me all kinds [of trouble] was Ronaldo, the Brazilian one. He was the perfect player, as he had power, speed, intuition, technical skills and quickness. He was a jaw-dropping player. It seemed like he was created in a lab."

BUFFON ON… RETIREMENT

"How do I imagine my last ever game? Maybe I'll go out like [Zinedine] Zidane, headbutting someone on the pitch!"

BUFFON ON… RESEARCH

"I don't watch penalties in my hotel room. I watch naughty videos."

BUFFON ON… MENTAL HEALTH

"To the fans it does not matter a damn how you are. You are seen as the footballer, the idol, so no one thinks to stop and ask you: 'Hey, how are you?'

"The problem was if I had said: 'I am going away for two months to get better' I would have been finished. Because every time after that, if I had failed with a save or whatever, I would have been reminded of that period. I just couldn't allow myself to go away for two or three months to get better.

"But I did see a psychologist and that helped me enormously. But it was something I had had to reevaluate. I thought psychologists were people who rob, figuratively of course, money from the insecure. But they are not. They are people who are there to help you and if you find a good psychologist, they will allow you to talk about everything and open up, without the slightest of fears, and that is no easy thing."

BUFFON ON… SQUAD NUMBERS

"I chose 88 because it reminds me of four balls and in Italy we all know what it means to have balls: strength and determination. And this season I will have to have balls to get back my place in the Italy team."

BUFFON ON… VAR

"You told us that VAR would be used in clear-cut incidents where there were mistakes, but now you are even checking the replays for a trodden toe or a finger in an ear. It's no longer football… it's turning into water polo. It takes too long. I didn't celebrate when we were awarded a penalty because six minutes had passed."

BUFFON ON… HIS GOAL

"More than 25 years ago I made my vow: I swore to protect you. Look after you. A shield against all your enemies. I've always thought about your welfare, putting it first even ahead of my own.

"I was 12 when I turned my back on my goal. And I will keep doing it as long as my legs, my head and my heart will allow."

Sponsored links

Sunday 28 January

20:59 Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
20:52 Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
20:20 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
20:01 AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
19:58 Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
19:22 Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
18:56 Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
18:29 Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
18:10 Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
18:06 Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
17:33 Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
17:02 Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
16:36 Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
16:23 Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
15:52 Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
14:33 SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
13:50 Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
13:12 Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
11:22 Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
10:35 Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
10:00 Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
09:52 Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
09:41 How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
09:30 Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
09:03 Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
09:00 Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
07:19 I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
06:59 Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
03:32 Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
02:54 Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
02:28 Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
00:59 Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
00:09 Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement

Saturday 27 January

23:48 Evans injury could halt January move – Pardew
23:41 Wow, really bad defending – Klopp fumes as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup
23:30 Quadruple? We don´t have the money - Guardiola makes bold Man City claim
22:44 Liverpool 2 West Brom 3: Klopp´s side dumped out amid more VAR drama
22:41 Chievo 0 Juventus 2: Khedira and Higuain punish ill-disciplined Chievo
22:07 Sometimes you must accept it - Klopp resigned to Can running contract down
21:26 VAR disallows West Brom goal and awards Liverpool penalty in frantic few minutes
20:51 Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike
20:24 Newport County 1 Tottenham 1: Kane spares Spurs FA Cup embarrassment
20:21 He´s had better games – Aubameyang showing leaves Stoger far from impressed
20:03 Edinson Cavani given... miniature Edinson Cavani after breaking PSG record
19:55 Monaco sign rising Italian star Pellegri
19:49 PSG president hints at attempted sabotage over Neymar-Madrid links
19:49 FA Cup Review: Liverpool dumped out, Tottenham held by Newport
19:23 Zidane congratulates Real Madrid players as win at Valencia eases pressure
19:15 Moyes condemns Masuaku over ´despicable´ spitting incident
19:11 Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear, Bristol City end difficult run
18:50 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Montpellier 0: Cavani breaks Ibrahimovic record in routine win
18:41 Aubameyang anonymous as Arsenal links continue
18:30 Anything can happen in football – Neymar to Madrid wouldn´t shock Valverde
18:08 Valencia 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo penalty double eases pressure on Zidane
17:52 Costa to miss Las Palmas clash
17:33 Borussia Dortmund 2 Freiburg 2: Aubameyang jeered as Toljan rescues a point
17:32 Bayern Munich 5 Hoffenheim 2: Champions overturn Gnabry heroics in dominant win
17:16 Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic as PSG´s record scorer
17:03 ´Penaldo´? Ronaldo surpasses 100 career penalties
16:57 Di Francesco hopeful of Chelsea target Dzeko staying put
15:36 Peterborough United 1 Leicester City 5: Iheanacho and debutant Diabate at the double
15:36 BBC reunite - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema & Cristiano Ronaldo start for first time in 279 days
15:23 Liverpool talent Brewster ruled out for up to four months
14:52 Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg
14:19 Aubameyang recommended Saint-Etienne move to Subotic
13:26 Ronaldo ´still good looking´ after facial injury
13:00 A-League Review: Roar make strong response to Champions League woe
12:13 Sanchez is the team´s first defender - Herrera hails Man Utd debutant
11:54 Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d´Or battles with ´great´ Messi
10:59 I want to stay here, I love this club - Ronaldo quashes Madrid exit talk
10:12 Sleepless nights for Manchester City target Laporte
09:30 Buffon at 40: Other greats who played on past 40th birthday
09:00 Buffon at 40: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy great in most expensive XI
07:23 Conte loses sleep over Chelsea problems
06:45 Beijing Guoan dismiss Nainggolan links
04:44 Klopp: Sturridge not guaranteed game time even if he stays
03:33 Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
02:35 Liverpool unlikely to make further January signings – Klopp
00:04 Aubameyang backed to perform for Dortmund against Freiburg

Friday 26 January

23:26 Mourinho hails Sanchez´s ´maturity´ following Yeovil win
22:58 Yeovil Town 0 Manchester United 4: Debutant Sanchez helps visitors into round five
20:42 Laporte left out of Athletic squad amid Man City speculation
19:51 Sanchez starts for Manchester United against Yeovil
19:46 Messi hails Valverde impact on Barcelona
19:28 Evans available at the right price, says Pardew
18:47 Aubameyang situation saddens Dortmund icon Ricken as Arsenal talks continue
18:38 Wenger on the defensive over Pochettino comments
18:03 Buffon back in Juventus squad ahead of 40th birthday
17:21 Lyon swoop for Terrier
17:18 Ramos, Isco injuries compound miserable week for Real Madrid
17:11 West Ham complete Joao Mario loan capture
16:47 Simeone slapped with three-match Copa ban
16:36 Crocked Neuer adamant he will play again this season
16:27 Liverpool dealt Lallana, Milner and Klavan blows
16:02 Howedes defends Goretzka´s Bayern move
15:52 Perfect? Man City are nowhere near, says Guardiola
15:52 No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
15:39 Kaiserslautern boss Strasser released from hospital
15:28 Morata, Courtois & Willian to miss Chelsea-Newcastle, confirms Conte
15:19 Vidal ´fundamental´ for Bayern Munich despite Goretzka deal
15:01 Making deals is difficult – Guardiola on Laporte transfer
14:54 Heynckes ready for ´thrilling´ encounter with Naglesmann´s Hoffenheim
14:32 Mbappe and rumoured Real Madrid target Neymar doubtful for Montpellier clash
14:28 Espanyol report Pique, Busquets and Barcelona to RFEF
14:10 Zidane ´would leave tomorrow´ if Madrid players lost faith in him
13:55 Barca get Valencia as Leganes face Sevilla in Copa del Rey semis
13:19 Allegri happy at Juve amid Chelsea and Real Madrid links
12:48 Pique pokes fun at ´Espanyol de Cornella´ after Copa victory
12:42 Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 3: Bobo bags brace for dominant leaders
12:21 Arsenal must buy before selling - Wenger addresses Aubameyang, Giroud talk
12:04 Juventus or nothing - Buffon hints at new deal
11:13 A bad day for him to be tested - Wenger addresses Alexis doping controversy
09:53 Coman: My only option after Bayern would be PSG
06:56 Arsenal´s Elneny takes aim at Sanchez after Man United switch
05:53 Shanghai SIPG dismiss Thiago Silva links
04:52 Seri to Man United? No more signings says Mourinho
02:48 Coutinho: Barcelona debut was special
01:46 Pochettino says he´ll never manage Barca or Arsenal but refuses to rule out Madrid
00:56 Barcelona put Espanyol in their place – Busquets
00:43 Valverde has high hopes for Coutinho after promising Barcelona debut
00:16 Mourinho dismisses Man City money excuse for missing out on ´juicy´ Sanchez
00:07 PSG´s Alves gets three-game ban for referee confrontation

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 22 +34 57
2 Juventus 22 +37 56
3 Lazio 22 +30 46
4 Internazionale 22 +20 44
5 Roma 21 +16 41
6 Sampdoria 21 +9 34
7 Milan 22 +0 34
8 Atalanta 22 +7 33
9 Udinese 22 +4 32
10 Torino 22 +4 32
11 Fiorentina 22 +3 28
12 Bologna 22 -6 27
13 Chievo 22 -18 22
14 Sassuolo 22 -20 22
15 Genoa 22 -8 21
16 Cagliari 22 -14 21
17 Crotone 22 -22 19
18 SPAL 22 -17 17
19 Hellas Verona 22 -23 16
20 Benevento 22 -36 7

Facebook