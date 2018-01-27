Sometimes you must accept it - Klopp resigned to Can running contract down

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly resigned to losing Emre Can on a free transfer, but insists he has no complaints about him running down his contract as long as he continues to behave professionally at Liverpool.

The Germany international has been linked with moves away from Liverpool for a long time, particularly since entering the final six months of his contract at the start of January.

Juventus are said to be the favourites to secure Can's signature if he does leave Anfield, with a move in this transfer window even mooted initially.

But Klopp is adamant Can will not be departing before the end of the month, even if he looks likely to lose the player on a free transfer.

"He'll stay beyond the winter," Klopp told DAZN. "Emre is still a young lad but he has developed into a great player and is very important for us.

"Sometimes a player just wants to sit out his contract. That's not cool for the club, but there are moments in which you have to accept it.

"And as long as the player behaves like Emre does, then I have absolutely nothing to complain about. He gives everything he has and identifies with the club."

Klopp also defended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's behaviour during his on-going transfer saga, suggesting criticism of the striker has been blown out of proportion.

The Gabon international initially incurred the wrath of Borussia Dortmund by missing a team meeting, and speculation about a move to Arsenal has been rife ever since.

"Aubameyang is really a good guy. Of course, reading the newspapers, you ask yourself if all these things must happen, but in fact things are mostly not as controversial as they look," said Klopp.

"In the end everybody will be happy. In the first half of the season he still scored often even though last summer he wanted to go to China, allegedly."

But Klopp cautioned any Liverpool fans hopeful of a reunion between the two.

"He is a great player," Klopp added. "But he does not play in a position for which we search urgently for new players."