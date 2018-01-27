Liverpool talent Brewster ruled out for up to four months

Liverpool prospect Rhian Brewster has been ruled out for up to four months after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young players in England after impressing for Liverpool's youth teams and England's World Cup-winning Under-17 side.

However, his development has hit an obstacle after he suffered ankle ligament damage during a fall against Manchester City's Under-23s on January 12.

Brewster was carried off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment and had to have surgery as a result.

Rhian Brewster is likely to be sidelined for three to four months after undergoing surgery this week.



Full story: https://t.co/jt65VF9qEv pic.twitter.com/IUBTe9vZSK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 27, 2018

Liverpool have now confirmed that he is likely to miss the remainder of the season, estimating a recovery timeline of "three to four months".