Evans injury could halt January move – Pardew

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has suggested a hamstring injury suffered by Jonny Evans in Saturday's FA Cup win over Liverpool could scupper a January move for the Northern Ireland defender.

Pardew revealed on Friday that the club have received approaches for the 30-year-old but that none had met the Baggies' valuation of the player, who has 18 months left on his contract.

Evans has been long linked with a move away from The Hawthorns, with Manchester City and, more recently, Arsenal the names in the frame.

The former Manchester United man was instrumental in his side's impressive 3-2 win at Anfield but was clearly struggling towards the end, and Pardew has suggested it could affect a possible transfer in the final few days of the window.

"Jonny is being approached by big clubs," he told BT Sport. "As yet, we haven't got an offer that's right for a player of his quality, which he showed tonight.

"He was playing with what looked like a hamstring [injury]. We'll have to wait and see but that might affect that decision.

"That's what the window is about – it's a moving feast and you have to react."

City were linked with Evans in the previous transfer window, too, but their reported interest in signing Aymeric Laporte for €60million has quietened talk concerning the West Brom captain.

Arsenal are believed to be the most likely destination if he leaves the Midlands, although manager Arsene Wenger on Thursday stressed the Gunners are "not close to signing anyone".