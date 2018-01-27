Edinson Cavani given... miniature Edinson Cavani after breaking PSG record

You would expect Paris Saint-Germain - the hugely wealthy club located in the heart of the fashion world - to have something classy up their sleeves for big occasions.

But there was something decidedly low-key about the commemorative gift received by Edinson Cavani after he became PSG's record goalscorer on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker took his PSG tally to 157 goals with an early strike in the 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Montpellier, overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic's previous benchmark.

Post-match, was it a magnum of champagne, or commemorative shirt that was presented to Cavani?

No, it was a 2D, scaled down version of himself. Bizarre.