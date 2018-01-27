Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear, Bristol City end difficult run

Wolves' ominous charge to the Championship title is back on track after they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 to go 12 points clear of Derby County.

The FA Cup meant a truncated league programme on Saturday but Wolves' joy was matched by Fulham, who won 3-1 at struggling Barnsley.

Bristol City put a difficult run of form behind them by beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0, while Norwich City left Brentford with a 1-0 win thanks to James Maddison's stunning fifth-minute strike.

WOLVES EXTEND LEAD

Nuno Espirito Santo's men continue to look certainties to win the Championship, with their latest victory coming at Portman Road.

Wolves dominated for much of the match, creating a host of chances, and were only prevented a greater winning margin by Bartosz Bialkowski in the Town goal.

He could do little to keep out Matt Doherty's header in the 15th minute, however, and that proved to be the decisive blow, as Wolves bounced back from dropping points to Nottingham Forest and Barnsley in their last two games.

That's full time. Wolves take three points away from Portman Road as @mattdoherty20's first half goal is enough to secure victory. The away side unable to add to the lead despite a number of second half chances. #IPSvWOL pic.twitter.com/7EH3d8GSn5 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 27, 2018

BRISTOL FINALLY WIN

Nathan Baker's 32nd-minute red card for a strong tackle left Bristol City with it all to do at Ashton Gate, but Lee Johnson's men rallied and ultimately completed a commendable win over QPR.

Famara Diedhiou marked his first start in three months with a goal just before the break, nodding in a corner to open the scoring.

And Joe Bryan completed the win just after the hour, burying a rebound to end a run of three defeats and a draw in their previous four league outings.

FULHAM LEAVE IT LATE AS RUN CONTINUES

Fulham enjoyed a fourth successive league win with a 3-1 defeat of hosts Barnsley, but they left it late.

Barnsley initially took the lead through Liam Lindsay with 31 minutes played, but a red card for Dimitri Cavare just before the break allowed Fulham a way back in, with Ryan Sessegnon equalising early in the second half.

The hosts looked set to hold on to a point, but Kevin McDonald put Fulham ahead in the 90th minute and Sessegnon followed suit with his second soon after, ensuring the Cottagers move up to sixth.