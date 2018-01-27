Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani was ecstatic after his strike in Saturday's 4-0 win over Montpellier took him past Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club's record goalscorer.
Cavani converted Adrien Rabiot's cross in the 11th minute - his 157th strike for the Ligue 1 giants - to set a new benchmark.
Cavani was presented with a trophy after the game in front of a giant and lit-up '157' by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Cavani threw his shirt into the crowd in celebrating his goal, giving a lucky home fan a souvenir, and the striker expressed his delight to be woven into the fabric of PSG.
#Cavani157 pic.twitter.com/sh5z0iFewu— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) January 27, 2018
"It's something magnificent, I'm very emotional," Cavani told Canal+.
"In life, you're not always given so much warmth. I'm very content, very happy to be here."
Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike
