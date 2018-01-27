Related

Article

Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike

27 January 2018 20:51

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani was ecstatic after his strike in Saturday's 4-0 win over Montpellier took him past Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club's record goalscorer.

Cavani converted Adrien Rabiot's cross in the 11th minute - his 157th strike for the Ligue 1 giants - to set a new benchmark.

Cavani was presented with a trophy after the game in front of a giant and lit-up '157' by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Cavani threw his shirt into the crowd in celebrating his goal, giving a lucky home fan a souvenir, and the striker expressed his delight to be woven into the fabric of PSG.

"It's something magnificent, I'm very emotional," Cavani told Canal+.

"In life, you're not always given so much warmth. I'm very content, very happy to be here."

 

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 23 +55 59
2 Olympique Lyonnais 22 +29 48
3 Olympique Mars… 22 +23 47
4 Monaco 22 +29 46
5 Nantes 23 +1 37
6 Nice 23 -4 34
7 Montpellier 23 +1 31
8 Rennes 23 -4 31
9 Guingamp 23 -8 29
10 Dijon 23 -13 28
11 Strasbourg 22 -10 27
12 Caen 23 -11 27
13 Bordeaux 22 -7 26
14 Saint-Étienne 23 -16 26
15 Amiens SC 23 -5 25
16 Angers SCO 23 -6 25
17 Troyes 23 -10 24
18 Toulouse 23 -11 23
19 Lille 22 -14 22
20 Metz 23 -19 18

