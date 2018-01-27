Buffon at 40: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy great in most expensive XI

When Juventus made Gianluigi Buffon the world's most expensive goalkeeper for a reported €53.5million in 2001, high expectations certainly accompanied the promising 23-year-old.
But few, if any, would have dared to predict he would still be at the peak of his powers some 17 years later.
Yet the evergreen Italian turns 40 on Sunday and appears to have lost very little - if any - of the command, agility and leadership he has shown throughout his immense career.
It seems likely that Buffon will hang up his gloves this year, having previously stated that only winning the Champions League will be enough to convince him otherwise, meaning the most Serie A appearances he can hope to reach is 646, one short of Paolo Maldini's record.
Nevertheless, he will go down as one of the greats and may well retain his transfer record after retirement, as we examine who else would line up with him in an XI of the most expensive players ever by position.
Buffon: x6
Lichtsteiner: x6
Bonucci: x6
Chiellini: x6
Barzagli: x6
Marchisio: x6#LE6END https://t.co/akcBgyCYKG
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 20, 2017
Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Buffon, €53.5m
The fact Buffon remains the most expensive goalkeeper of all time - almost 17 years after leaving Parma for Juve - highlights what a remarkable player he is. Perhaps he would have earned even more recognition had he won the Champions League, but otherwise he has enjoyed immense success throughout his career. Eight Serie A titles and the 2006 World Cup are chief among them, while his longevity and general ability should also be considered two major accomplishments. The finest goalkeeper of all time? He is certainly among them.
Right-back - Kyle Walker, €51m
Acquired from Tottenham at the start of the season, it is still a little early in his Manchester City career to determine whether he will be value for money, but Walker has fitted seamlessly into Pep Guardiola's side as they march relentlessly towards what will surely be a successful campaign in the Premier League. Eyebrows were definitely raised when City paid Spurs so much for the England international, but he is going about his business in solid enough fashion, meaning questions about his pricetag have since eased off.
.@kylewalker2 is a Blue! #welcomekyle to Manchester City!https://t.co/hKgL9z9nL4
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 14, 2017
Centre-back - John Stones, €57m
Although his final months at Everton were not necessarily in keeping with the rest of his spell at Goodison Park, Stones showed great promise on Merseyside and convinced City to splash out, with Guardiola said to be impressed by the centre-back's ability on the ball and his eye for a pass. His first season at the Etihad was somewhat hit-and-miss, as Stones made a number of high-profile errors, but he has enjoyed much greater consistency this term alongside Nicolas Otamendi and he looks set for a long career at the top of English football.
Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk, €80m
When Liverpool announced they had agreed a deal with Southampton for Van Dijk on December 27, they had also committed to making the Dutchman the most expensive defender of all time. The 26-year-old has regularly impressed in the Premier League since he joined Saints from Celtic in August 2015, striking a balance between physical and technical ability. His start at Anfield has been a little up-and-down, with a debut winner over Everton in the FA Cup followed by another injury and an error which ultimately allowed rock-bottom Swansea to beat Liverpool, but it is still early days.
Virgil van Dijk is a Red. https://t.co/iGWEpGu1YH pic.twitter.com/qMLLjZjEUS
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2018
Left-back - Benjamin Mendy, €58m
A key cog of the swashbuckling Monaco side which claimed the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals last term. Mendy's rampaging runs from the left-back spot become a staple of Leonardo Jardim's side, with his crossing ability also forcing many to take notice. It was hardly surprising they failed to keep hold of him, as City - on a major defensive recruitment drive - threw the big bucks Monaco's way and brought him to England. He made an encouraging start, looking sharp on the pitch and capturing the imagination of fans off it, with his engaging social media personality. But he suffered a serious knee injury in just his fourth Premier League game and is expected to be out until April.
Midfield - Paul Pogba, €107m
France star Pogba had the honour of being the most expensive player ever for a season after returning to Manchester United in a huge deal from Juventus. It could certainly be suggested that he struggled to fully live up to his billing during his first season, but the 24-year-old has looked much more comfortable and influential this term, as evidenced by his three goals and nine assists from 14 games, comfortably beating his record of last term (five goals, four assists) already. He will surely only get better and better, while he will also be hoping to play a key role as his country aim for a first World Cup triumph since 1998 in Russia later this year.
Once a Red... #POGBACK pic.twitter.com/H2MO6GXyg0
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2016
Midfield - Zinedine Zidane, €79m
Luis Figo may have been the first of the 'Galaticos', but Zidane was the most expensive and arguably the most influential in a Real Madrid shirt. After just a month as Buffon's team-mate at Juve, Madrid broke the world transfer record to sign the Frenchman and he went on to win the Champions League in his first season - a success made all the more memorable by his remarkable volley in the final. His sending off for headbutting Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final - his last game before retirement - was a rare blemish on otherwise brilliant career. He has taken to coaching just as well, winning the Champions League in each of his first two seasons in charge of Madrid, though time might be running out after a difficult 2017-18 so far.
Midfield - Philippe Coutinho, €122m
The subject of a long charm offensive from Barcelona, Coutinho eventually got his way and moved to Catalonia in early January. The Brazilian had been linked with a move throughout pre-season and reportedly tried to force it through himself, resulting in Liverpool publicly stating their intent to keep him. Back came Barca around the turn of the year, however, and this time they landed their man, who will likely be their 'heir' to Andres Iniesta. It might be slightly too soon to determine whether he will relish being the club's record signing, however.
Suits you, @Phil_Coutinho!
#Coutinho14 pic.twitter.com/sVG1h7kuKJ
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 24, 2018
Right wing - Gareth Bale, €102m
Real Madrid broke the transfer record they set with Cristiano Ronaldo when they brought Bale to the Santiago Bernabeu from Spurs in 2013. In terms of trophies, there can be no denying his success, having won 10 titles - including three Champions Leagues - since making the move to Spain. But his time in LaLiga has also been mightily frustrating. A number of injuries have disrupted the last two-and-a-half years of his career, something which has impacted the supporters' views of him, attracting jeers and whistles from them on more than one occasion. However, he does appear to be in good health at the start of 2018. Long may it continue for the talented Welshman.
Striker - Cristiano Ronaldo, €95m
Perhaps only Buffon can come close to Ronaldo in terms of value for money since his transfer from Manchester United in 2009. Aside from this term, he has only failed to get past 40 goals in all competitions for a season once - his first year - and has won four Ballons d'Or in Madrid. The records have tumbled and so have the trophies, winning everything there is to win at club level. He also captained Portugal to a Euro 2016 triumph, giving him something perennial rival Lionel Messi has not; success with his senior international side. At 32, he is starting to show signs of decline after a difficult start to the season, but few would bet against him rediscovering his best once again.
Left wing - Neymar, €222m
The world's most expensive player after his part in a transfer which shook football in August. Paris Saint-Germain left Barca utterly helpless as they paid Neymar's €222m release clause and secured his signature, making the Brazilian the poster boy for the club's Qatari 'revolution'. He's taken like the proverbial duck to water since joining the Ligue 1 club, scoring 15 goals in as many appearances in the competition so far. It is said that his decision to leave Barca - and the shadow of Messi - was to enhance his Ballon d'Or chances. But, if you believe certain media reports, he might just find himself back in Spain with Real Madrid as Ronaldo's 'heir' sooner rather than later.
Neymar Mania hits Paris!!! pic.twitter.com/4DcaWx88cd
— PSG English (@PSG_English) August 4, 2017
|Cavani hails ´magnificent´ record-breaking strike
|Newport County 1 Tottenham 1: Kane spares Spurs FA Cup embarrassment
|He´s had better games – Aubameyang showing leaves Stoger far from impressed
|Edinson Cavani given... miniature Edinson Cavani after breaking PSG record
|Monaco sign rising Italian star Pellegri
|PSG president hints at attempted sabotage over Neymar-Madrid links
|FA Cup Review: Grigg on fire as Wigan shock West Ham
|Zidane congratulates Real Madrid players as win at Valencia eases pressure
|Moyes condemns Masuaku over ´despicable´ spitting incident
|Championship Review: Wolves go 12 clear, Bristol City end difficult run
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Montpellier 0: Cavani breaks Ibrahimovic record in routine win
|Aubameyang anonymous as Arsenal links continue
|Anything can happen in football – Neymar to Madrid wouldn´t shock Valverde
|Valencia 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo penalty double eases pressure on Zidane
|Costa to miss Las Palmas clash
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Freiburg 2: Aubameyang jeered as Toljan rescues a point
|Bayern Munich 5 Hoffenheim 2: Champions overturn Gnabry heroics in dominant win
|Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic as PSG´s record scorer
|´Penaldo´? Ronaldo surpasses 100 career penalties
|Di Francesco hopeful of Chelsea target Dzeko staying put
|Peterborough United 1 Leicester City 5: Iheanacho and debutant Diabate at the double
|BBC reunite - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema & Cristiano Ronaldo start for first time in 279 days
|Liverpool talent Brewster ruled out for up to four months
|Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg
|Aubameyang recommended Saint-Etienne move to Subotic
|Ronaldo ´still good looking´ after facial injury
|A-League Review: Roar make strong response to Champions League woe
|Sanchez is the team´s first defender - Herrera hails Man Utd debutant
|Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d´Or battles with ´great´ Messi
|I want to stay here, I love this club - Ronaldo quashes Madrid exit talk
|Sleepless nights for Manchester City target Laporte
|Buffon at 40: Other greats who played on past 40th birthday
|Buffon at 40: Ronaldo & Neymar join Italy great in most expensive XI
|Conte loses sleep over Chelsea problems
|Beijing Guoan dismiss Nainggolan links
|Klopp: Sturridge not guaranteed game time even if he stays
|Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
|Liverpool unlikely to make further January signings – Klopp
|Aubameyang backed to perform for Dortmund against Freiburg
|Mourinho hails Sanchez´s ´maturity´ following Yeovil win
|Yeovil Town 0 Manchester United 4: Debutant Sanchez helps visitors into round five
|Laporte left out of Athletic squad amid Man City speculation
|Sanchez starts for Manchester United against Yeovil
|Messi hails Valverde impact on Barcelona
|Evans available at the right price, says Pardew
|Aubameyang situation saddens Dortmund icon Ricken as Arsenal talks continue
|Wenger on the defensive over Pochettino comments
|Buffon back in Juventus squad ahead of 40th birthday
|Lyon swoop for Terrier
|Ramos, Isco injuries compound miserable week for Real Madrid
|West Ham complete Joao Mario loan capture
|Simeone slapped with three-match Copa ban
|Crocked Neuer adamant he will play again this season
|Liverpool dealt Lallana, Milner and Klavan blows
|Howedes defends Goretzka´s Bayern move
|Perfect? Man City are nowhere near, says Guardiola
|No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
|Kaiserslautern boss Strasser released from hospital
|Morata, Courtois & Willian to miss Chelsea-Newcastle, confirms Conte
|Vidal ´fundamental´ for Bayern Munich despite Goretzka deal
|Making deals is difficult – Guardiola on Laporte transfer
|Heynckes ready for ´thrilling´ encounter with Naglesmann´s Hoffenheim
|Mbappe and rumoured Real Madrid target Neymar doubtful for Montpellier clash
|Espanyol report Pique, Busquets and Barcelona to RFEF
|Zidane ´would leave tomorrow´ if Madrid players lost faith in him
|Barca get Valencia as Leganes face Sevilla in Copa del Rey semis
|Allegri happy at Juve amid Chelsea and Real Madrid links
|Pique pokes fun at ´Espanyol de Cornella´ after Copa victory
|Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 3: Bobo bags brace for dominant leaders
|Arsenal must buy before selling - Wenger addresses Aubameyang, Giroud talk
|Juventus or nothing - Buffon hints at new deal
|A bad day for him to be tested - Wenger addresses Alexis doping controversy
|Coman: My only option after Bayern would be PSG
|Arsenal´s Elneny takes aim at Sanchez after Man United switch
|Shanghai SIPG dismiss Thiago Silva links
|Seri to Man United? No more signings says Mourinho
|Coutinho: Barcelona debut was special
|Pochettino says he´ll never manage Barca or Arsenal but refuses to rule out Madrid
|Barcelona put Espanyol in their place – Busquets
|Valverde has high hopes for Coutinho after promising Barcelona debut
|Mourinho dismisses Man City money excuse for missing out on ´juicy´ Sanchez
|PSG´s Alves gets three-game ban for referee confrontation
|Barcelona 2 Espanyol 0 (2-1 agg): Messi turns tie around as Coutinho debuts
|Ronaldo targets Champions League to complete ´incredible´ year at Real Madrid
|1825 days, £1.4m - The numbers behind Mourinho´s hotel stay after signing new deal
|Southampton confirm Carrillo signing
|Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
|Europa glory, blockbuster transfers and parking the bus - Mourinho´s highs and lows at Man United
|Coutinho on Barcelona bench for Espanyol visit
|Has Mourinho developed young players at Manchester United?
|Ibrahimovic´s goals, Rashford´s development and mainstay De Gea - Mourinho´s United reign in numbers
|New Man United deal recognises ´hard work and dedication´ - Mourinho
|Manchester City target Laporte still in Athletic Bilbao plans
|Rummenigge: Barca wanted to beat Bayern to Goretzka
|Mourinho signs Manchester United contract extension
|Subotic ends long Dortmund stay to join Saint-Etienne
|Ronaldo plays down Madrid crisis: We still have many battles to win
|Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after trophy jibe
|Barcelona sign Montreal Impact youngster Ballou Tabla
|Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule
|West Ham medical sees Joao Mario near Inter exit
|Inter flop Gabigol returns to Santos on year-long loan
|Alexis left a fantastic club for a giant club – Mourinho
|Madrid is on fire - Mourinho cools Ronaldo to United rumours
|Stoger hints at Aubameyang return amid Arsenal speculation
|Melbourne City 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Enthralling draw a boost for leaders Sydney
|RB Leipzig sign Danish 16-year-old Bidstrup
|Champions League all that´s left for Real Madrid, admits Carvajal
|Heart attack ruled out for Kaiserslautern boss Strasser
|Wilshere´s World Cup hopes boosted by Southgate
|Sule ´firmly convinced´ Goretzka will succeed at Bayern
|Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
|Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
|Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
|We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
|Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
|Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
|Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
|Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
|Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
|Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger