Buffon at 40: Other greats who played on past 40th birthday

Gianluigi Buffon is the latest football great to play on beyond his 40th birthday, although the veteran goalkeeper is expected to retire at the end of the season.
Buffon's 40th birthday on Sunday sees the Juventus star write his name into the history books as one of the sport's stars who have played top-level football in their fifth decade.
While Buffon has indicated he will retire unless Juventus win the Champions League - so he can play at the Club World Cup - the temptation to go on towards Euro 2020 could be strong.
Here are six football legends who set an example for Buffon to follow with their remarkably long careers in the game.
RYAN GIGGS
New Wales manager Ryan Giggs was an ultimate one-club man, staying at Manchester United for the entirety of his glittering career. Giggs managed to slowly transform himself from a rapid, tricky winger into a cultured central midfielder in the latter years of his playing days, helping to extend his time on the pitch beyond 40. Giggs won an extraordinary haul of medals at Old Trafford, including 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a pair of Champions League crowns. Giggs played in 632 Premier League games, scoring 109 goals, with only Gareth Barry topping his appearance tally. Giggs worked as Louis van Gaal's assistant at United, having taken charge on an interim basis following the sacking of David Moyes, and he will go down in history as both a club and football legend.
We’re wishing #MUFC legend Ryan Giggs all the best in his new role as Wales manager. pic.twitter.com/PpG4XPAEO0— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2018
PAOLO MALDINI
Paolo Maldini was still going strong for AC Milan beyond his 40th birthday and, like Giggs, he only ever played for one club. Seven league titles and an incredible five European Cup/Champions League wins headline a litany of honours that Maldini helped marshal at San Siro, playing across their near impenetrable back four for almost 25 years. Maldini, son of another Milan legend, Cesare, is one of a select group of players who made over 1,000 appearances in all competitions during their career. Today, the former Italy man acts as a co-owner of North American Soccer League club Miami FC.
31 seasons, 902 matches played, 26 trophies, with only one jersey... happy birthday Paolo Maldini!#weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/AsGx1D18ZK— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 26, 2015
KAZUYOSHI MIURA
Kazuyoshi Miura is the only other man on this list, alongside Buffon, who is still playing. That the Japanese striker made his debut almost 10 years beforehand begins to tell part of his incredible tale. Known as King Kazu, Miura plays for Yokohama FC in Japan's second tier and recently signed a fresh deal to extend his career by another year. The oldest player and goalscorer in the history of global professional football, Miura is regarded as one of the finest Asian players never to have featured at a World Cup, although he made 89 appearances for his country.
STANLEY MATTHEWS
Before Miura snatched them off him, Stanley Matthews held the record for both the oldest professional footballer and the oldest goalscorer in the game. Matthews - the Wizard of Dribble - made nearly 700 league appearances for Stoke City and Blackpool in a career that spanned three decades. The 1953 FA Cup final is regarded as the Matthews Final, even though Blackpool's Stan Mortensen scored a hat-trick. Matthews won the first-ever European Footballer of the Year award, while he was capped for England 84 times.
GALLERY: Take a look at some classic photos from Sir Stanley Matthews' time with Blackpool FC. http://t.co/H5gw2o8ipG pic.twitter.com/yez2L0lDUN— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) February 1, 2015
DINO ZOFF
Goalkeepers often play deep into their thirties, but not many captain their country to World Cup glory at the age of 40. But that is exactly what Dino Zoff did at the World Cup in 1982. He made 40 appearances in World Cup finals and qualifiers in total, while as a coach he led Italy to the final of Euro 2000. It must be something about Juventus, as Buffon's current club is also where Zoff spent the best years of his career, winning six Serie A titles.
#Video:Legends Duel! Dino #Zoff v Gianluigi #Buffon-->https://t.co/KsH5Q2aO67 #HallofFame @gianluigibuffon #VivoAzzurro #Italy— Italy (@azzurri) February 19, 2016
RIVALDO
Best known for his spell at Barcelona in club football, Brazil icon Rivaldo was still playing beyond his 40th birthday, albeit only briefly. Rivaldo came out of retirement to sign for Mogi Mirim, the club where his son Rivaldinho was also on the books. Rivaldo picked up two LaLiga titles at Barcelona before continuing his European adventure with AC Milan, winning the 2002–03 Champions League with the Rossoneri. But it is as a Brazil international that Rivaldo is best remembered, having been a key part of the side that won the World Cup in 2002.
ROGER MILLA
Roger Milla became the World Cup's oldest scorer when he hit the net for Cameroon in 1994 at the age of 42, having announced himself at the same tournament four years previously with his famous corner-flag dance. Milla's four goals at the 1990 World Cup helped Cameroon to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament and he is fondly regarded as one of Africa's greatest ever players. Remarkably, Milla regained the African Footballer of the Year title 14 years after he first won the award.
