Article

Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic as PSG´s record scorer

27 January 2018 17:16

Edinson Cavani has become Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer after netting his 157th goal for the club in Saturday's clash with Montpellier.

The Uruguayan, who joined from Napoli in 2013, overtakes Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club’s leading marksman.

Cavani drew level with the Manchester United man with a header against Dijon in an 8-0 rout on January 17.

His goal in the 12th minute against Montpellier took him to 21 for the season in Ligue 1, Cavani tapping home from inside the six-yard box after Adrien Rabiot's cut-back.

The Uruguayan celebrated by throwing his shirt into the crowd at Parc des Princes, earning a rueful booking from referee Frank Schneider.

Cavani’s favourite opponent has been Saint-Etienne, who he has scored 11 goals against, with his most prolific season coming in the 2016-17 campaign, in which he scored an incredible 49 goals in 50 games. 

