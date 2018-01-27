Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named in Borussia Dortmund's starting XI to face Freiburg despite on-going speculation linking the striker with a move to Arsenal.

Aubameyang was omitted from the Dortmund squad for last weekend's 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin after his focus was called into question, while the 28-year-old was dropped before the preceding 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg for missing a team meeting.

However, head coach Peter Stoger praised Aubameyang's efforts in training this week and last season's Bundesliga top scorer will lead the line as Dortmund seek a first win since the turn of the year.

Stoger's men have slipped to seventh in the standings but are only three points shy of second-place Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed Aubameyang would be allowed to leave if Arsenal were to make an acceptable bid, although he has been left bemused by the media focus on the potential transfer.

"The reporting seems to be as if we were in [German soap opera] Lindenstrasse - as if something is constantly happening," he told Sky.

"We have a clear position, as was the case with Barcelona [for Ousmane Dembele's August move]. We are prepared to accept a transfer under certain parameters - but only if these parameters are fully met.

"Arsenal have made several attempts so far. We have rejected them all.

"If our demands are met, there may still be a transfer. But if they are not fulfilled, Auba will play [until the end of the season] with Dortmund. "This has been discussed with Aubameyang's family and accepted."