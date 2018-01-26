Morata, Courtois & Willian to miss Chelsea-Newcastle, confirms Conte

Chelsea will be without injured trio Alvaro Morata, Thibaut Courtois and Willian for the visit of Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Sunday, coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.
Following Wednesday's defeat to Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-finals, the FA Cup arguably represents Chelsea's best opportunity for silverware this season – Barcelona await in the Champions League last 16 and they trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by 15 points.
But Conte will be without the services of three key men when they welcome Newcastle, as Morata continues to struggle with a back injury and an ankle problem keeps Courtois on the sidelines.
Willian has now been added to that list after picking up a hamstring problem against Arsenal and he is due for a scan, though Conte suspects it to be a minor issue.
Speaking at this pre-match news conference, Conte said: "Morata, Courtois are out. I don't know [how close they are to returning]. It's very difficult to tell today, only that they need to come back.
"Morata has this back problem and Courtois, he took a kick on his ankle. Willian is out. He will have a scan to evaluate his injury, but I don't think it's a serious injury.
"But Cesc Fabregas trained today [Friday] and tomorrow I will check his physical condition. This is good news for us."
The forced withdrawal of Willian against Arsenal allowed Ross Barkley to make his Chelsea debut from the bench following his £15million move from Everton.
Although Conte accepts Barkley still is not as sharp as he could be, he might need to rush the England international's comeback from a hamstring injury due to Willian's absence, hinting at a first start.
"As you know, after bad injury you need a bit of time to be fit, 100 per cent," Conte said.
"But if we want to accelerate this process then he needs to play, especially in this situation with injuries to players like Willian. We don't have many options."
Despite bemoaning an apparent lack of options, Conte insists he is content with the club's transfer policy.
"I am happy to work with my players, to work for this club and I'm happy to try every day to give everything for this job," he said.
"Nothing has changed. There was the summer, then after the summer nothing has changed [in terms of his views on the running of the club]."
|Laporte left out of Athletic squad amid Man City speculation
|Sanchez starts for Manchester United against Yeovil
|Messi hails Valverde impact on Barcelona
|Evans available at the right price, says Pardew
|Aubameyang situation saddens Dortmund icon Ricken as Arsenal talks continue
|Wenger on the defensive over Pochettino comments
|Buffon back in Juventus squad ahead of 40th birthday
|Lyon swoop for Terrier
|Ramos, Isco injuries compound miserable week for Real Madrid
|West Ham complete Joao Mario loan capture
|Simeone slapped with three-match Copa ban
|Crocked Neuer adamant he will play again this season
|Liverpool dealt Lallana, Milner and Klavan blows
|Howedes defends Goretzka´s Bayern move
|No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
|Perfect? Man City are nowhere near, says Guardiola
|Kaiserslautern boss Strasser released from hospital
|Morata, Courtois & Willian to miss Chelsea-Newcastle, confirms Conte
|Vidal ´fundamental´ for Bayern Munich despite Goretzka deal
|Making deals is difficult – Guardiola on Laporte transfer
|Heynckes ready for ´thrilling´ encounter with Naglesmann´s Hoffenheim
|Mbappe and rumoured Real Madrid target Neymar doubtful for Montpellier clash
|Espanyol report Pique, Busquets and Barcelona to RFEF
|Zidane ´would leave tomorrow´ if Madrid players lost faith in him
|Barca get Valencia as Leganes face Sevilla in Copa del Rey semis
|Allegri happy at Juve amid Chelsea and Real Madrid links
|Pique pokes fun at ´Espanyol de Cornella´ after Copa victory
|Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 3: Bobo bags brace for dominant leaders
|Arsenal must buy before selling - Wenger addresses Aubameyang, Giroud talk
|Juventus or nothing - Buffon hints at new deal
|A bad day for him to be tested - Wenger addresses Alexis doping controversy
|Coman: My only option after Bayern would be PSG
|Arsenal´s Elneny takes aim at Sanchez after Man United switch
|Shanghai SIPG dismiss Thiago Silva links
|Seri to Man United? No more signings says Mourinho
|Coutinho: Barcelona debut was special
|Pochettino says he´ll never manage Barca or Arsenal but refuses to rule out Madrid
|Barcelona put Espanyol in their place – Busquets
|Valverde has high hopes for Coutinho after promising Barcelona debut
|Mourinho dismisses Man City money excuse for missing out on ´juicy´ Sanchez
|PSG´s Alves gets three-game ban for referee confrontation
|Barcelona 2 Espanyol 0 (2-1 agg): Messi turns tie around as Coutinho debuts
|Ronaldo targets Champions League to complete ´incredible´ year at Real Madrid
|1825 days, £1.4m - The numbers behind Mourinho´s hotel stay after signing new deal
|Southampton confirm Carrillo signing
|Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
|Europa glory, blockbuster transfers and parking the bus - Mourinho´s highs and lows at Man United
|Coutinho on Barcelona bench for Espanyol visit
|Has Mourinho developed young players at Manchester United?
|Ibrahimovic´s goals, Rashford´s development and mainstay De Gea - Mourinho´s United reign in numbers
|New Man United deal recognises ´hard work and dedication´ - Mourinho
|Manchester City target Laporte still in Athletic Bilbao plans
|Rummenigge: Barca wanted to beat Bayern to Goretzka
|Mourinho signs Manchester United contract extension
|Subotic ends long Dortmund stay to join Saint-Etienne
|Ronaldo plays down Madrid crisis: We still have many battles to win
|Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after trophy jibe
|Barcelona sign Montreal Impact youngster Ballou Tabla
|Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule
|West Ham medical sees Joao Mario near Inter exit
|Inter flop Gabigol returns to Santos on year-long loan
|Alexis left a fantastic club for a giant club – Mourinho
|Madrid is on fire - Mourinho cools Ronaldo to United rumours
|Stoger hints at Aubameyang return amid Arsenal speculation
|Melbourne City 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Enthralling draw a boost for leaders Sydney
|RB Leipzig sign Danish 16-year-old Bidstrup
|Champions League all that´s left for Real Madrid, admits Carvajal
|Heart attack ruled out for Kaiserslautern boss Strasser
|Wilshere´s World Cup hopes boosted by Southgate
|Sule ´firmly convinced´ Goretzka will succeed at Bayern
|Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
|Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
|Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
|We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
|Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
|Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
|Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
|Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
|Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
|Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger
|Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
|Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
|Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
|Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
|German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
|Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
|McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
|No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
|Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
|Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
|Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
|Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
|Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
|Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
|Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
|UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
|Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
|Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
|Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
|Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
|Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
|UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
|Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
|Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
|Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
|Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface