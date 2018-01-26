Related

Article

Espanyol report Pique, Busquets and Barcelona to RFEF

26 January 2018 14:28

Espanyol have asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to investigate comments made by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in the aftermath of Thursday's Copa del Rey semi-final, while also filing complaints against his team-mate Sergio Busquets and alleged offensive chanting from Barca fans.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi saw Ernesto Valverde overturn a first-leg deficit and close out a 2-1 aggregate triumph at Camp Nou, booking a semi-final tie against Valencia at the expense of their local rivals.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Pique chose to prolong the inter-Catalan argument by referring to Barcelona's opponents as "Espanyol de Cornella" as opposed to their full time of Espanyol de Barcelona – inferring Espanyol are no longer truly a team of Barcelona since moving to the Catalan municipality of Cornella de Llobregat.

In a statement released on their official website, Espanyol confirmed they had approached RFEF's Anti-Violence Commission to request an investigation into Pique, Busquets and sections of the Camp Nou support.

"In relation to the statements of Pique Bernabeu, RCD Espanyol would like to provide the Commission with the following information for its investigation," a statement read.

"Just as Sant Adria del Besos hosts our Sports City Dani Jarque, Cornella de Llobregat and El Prat de Llobregat are the cities whose municipal terms host the RCDE Stadium. Both cities belong to the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona and stand out as two of the cities with the most population in Catalonia, mostly working and struggling families, with family roots throughout Spain and in other countries, which are and always will be an example of integration and progress and a pride for our land. 

"We consider that any demonstration in a clearly derogatory tone towards these cities, such as those pronounced and reiterated by Mr. Pique Bernabeu towards the city of Cornella."

Busquets told reports Barca had "put things in their place" and criticised Espanyol for celebrating "as if they had passed the round" in the first leg.

Espanyol responded by observing it was "inconceivable that an athlete declares that a rival cannot celebrate a victory, and added: "We consider that the declarations of Busquets Burgos are totally contrary to the values of respect in football and can be generators of violence and intolerance."

Additionally, Espanyol alleged Barcelona fans made "numerous xenophobic chants" during the game.

Barcelona have been contacted by Omnisport for their reaction to the allegations.

Sponsored links

Friday 26 January

20:42 Laporte left out of Athletic squad amid Man City speculation
19:51 Sanchez starts for Manchester United against Yeovil
19:46 Messi hails Valverde impact on Barcelona
19:28 Evans available at the right price, says Pardew
18:47 Aubameyang situation saddens Dortmund icon Ricken as Arsenal talks continue
18:38 Wenger on the defensive over Pochettino comments
18:03 Buffon back in Juventus squad ahead of 40th birthday
17:21 Lyon swoop for Terrier
17:18 Ramos, Isco injuries compound miserable week for Real Madrid
17:11 West Ham complete Joao Mario loan capture
16:47 Simeone slapped with three-match Copa ban
16:36 Crocked Neuer adamant he will play again this season
16:27 Liverpool dealt Lallana, Milner and Klavan blows
16:02 Howedes defends Goretzka´s Bayern move
15:52 No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
15:52 Perfect? Man City are nowhere near, says Guardiola
15:39 Kaiserslautern boss Strasser released from hospital
15:28 Morata, Courtois & Willian to miss Chelsea-Newcastle, confirms Conte
15:19 Vidal ´fundamental´ for Bayern Munich despite Goretzka deal
15:01 Making deals is difficult – Guardiola on Laporte transfer
14:54 Heynckes ready for ´thrilling´ encounter with Naglesmann´s Hoffenheim
14:32 Mbappe and rumoured Real Madrid target Neymar doubtful for Montpellier clash
14:28 Espanyol report Pique, Busquets and Barcelona to RFEF
14:10 Zidane ´would leave tomorrow´ if Madrid players lost faith in him
13:55 Barca get Valencia as Leganes face Sevilla in Copa del Rey semis
13:19 Allegri happy at Juve amid Chelsea and Real Madrid links
12:48 Pique pokes fun at ´Espanyol de Cornella´ after Copa victory
12:42 Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 3: Bobo bags brace for dominant leaders
12:21 Arsenal must buy before selling - Wenger addresses Aubameyang, Giroud talk
12:04 Juventus or nothing - Buffon hints at new deal
11:13 A bad day for him to be tested - Wenger addresses Alexis doping controversy
09:53 Coman: My only option after Bayern would be PSG
06:56 Arsenal´s Elneny takes aim at Sanchez after Man United switch
05:53 Shanghai SIPG dismiss Thiago Silva links
04:52 Seri to Man United? No more signings says Mourinho
02:48 Coutinho: Barcelona debut was special
01:46 Pochettino says he´ll never manage Barca or Arsenal but refuses to rule out Madrid
00:56 Barcelona put Espanyol in their place – Busquets
00:43 Valverde has high hopes for Coutinho after promising Barcelona debut
00:16 Mourinho dismisses Man City money excuse for missing out on ´juicy´ Sanchez
00:07 PSG´s Alves gets three-game ban for referee confrontation

Thursday 25 January

23:25 Barcelona 2 Espanyol 0 (2-1 agg): Messi turns tie around as Coutinho debuts
22:39 Ronaldo targets Champions League to complete ´incredible´ year at Real Madrid
21:43 1825 days, £1.4m - The numbers behind Mourinho´s hotel stay after signing new deal
21:21 Southampton confirm Carrillo signing
20:46 Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
20:43 Europa glory, blockbuster transfers and parking the bus - Mourinho´s highs and lows at Man United
20:28 Coutinho on Barcelona bench for Espanyol visit
20:19 Has Mourinho developed young players at Manchester United?
19:09 Ibrahimovic´s goals, Rashford´s development and mainstay De Gea - Mourinho´s United reign in numbers
18:52 New Man United deal recognises ´hard work and dedication´ - Mourinho
18:39 Manchester City target Laporte still in Athletic Bilbao plans
18:24 Rummenigge: Barca wanted to beat Bayern to Goretzka
18:05 Mourinho signs Manchester United contract extension
17:41 Subotic ends long Dortmund stay to join Saint-Etienne
17:09 Ronaldo plays down Madrid crisis: We still have many battles to win
16:43 Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after trophy jibe
16:24 Barcelona sign Montreal Impact youngster Ballou Tabla
16:00 Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule
15:52 West Ham medical sees Joao Mario near Inter exit
15:40 Inter flop Gabigol returns to Santos on year-long loan
15:29 Alexis left a fantastic club for a giant club – Mourinho
15:06 Madrid is on fire - Mourinho cools Ronaldo to United rumours
14:03 Stoger hints at Aubameyang return amid Arsenal speculation
12:46 Melbourne City 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Enthralling draw a boost for leaders Sydney
12:07 RB Leipzig sign Danish 16-year-old Bidstrup
11:58 Champions League all that´s left for Real Madrid, admits Carvajal
11:18 Heart attack ruled out for Kaiserslautern boss Strasser
11:02 Wilshere´s World Cup hopes boosted by Southgate
09:25 Sule ´firmly convinced´ Goretzka will succeed at Bayern
08:50 Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
04:18 Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
03:10 Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
02:18 We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
01:31 Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
01:11 Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
01:08 Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
00:49 Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
00:23 Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
00:05 Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger

Wednesday 24 January

23:23 Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
22:53 Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
21:41 Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
21:17 Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
21:06 German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
21:01 Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
20:30 McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
20:24 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
20:02 No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
19:10 Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
18:55 Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
18:33 Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
18:25 Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
17:07 Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
14:09 Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
13:42 Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
13:11 UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
12:06 Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
11:28 Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
10:20 Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
09:42 Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
09:17 Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
09:00 UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
03:59 Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
01:12 Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
00:50 Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
00:41 Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 20 +48 54
2 Atlético Madrid 20 +20 43
3 Valencia 20 +20 40
4 Real Madrid 19 +21 35
5 Villarreal 20 +6 34
6 Sevilla 20 -2 32
7 Celta de Vigo 20 +7 28
8 Eibar 20 -7 28
9 Getafe 20 +5 27
10 Girona 20 +0 27
11 Real Betis 20 -8 27
12 Athletic Club 20 +1 26
13 Leganés 19 -2 25
14 Espanyol 20 -9 24
15 Real Sociedad 20 -2 23
16 Deportivo Alavés 20 -13 19
17 Levante 20 -12 18
18 Deportivo La C… 20 -22 16
19 Las Palmas 20 -31 14
20 Málaga 20 -20 12

Facebook