Crocked Neuer adamant he will play again this season

Manuel Neuer has no doubt that he will play for Bayern Munich again this season, although the Germany goalkeeper is yet to set a comeback date after breaking his foot in September.

Neuer has been restricted to just three Bundesliga appearances this season due to the injury, with the goalkeeper position causing Bayern a number of problems.

It was the third time in six months Neuer had broken his foot, resulting in Bayern approaching his comeback particularly cautiously this time around.

And, while he is still unsure of when exactly he will be back in action, the 31-year-old does expect to feature before the culmination of the season.

#FCBayern club captain @Manuel_Neuer on his recovery from injury, his current fitness levels and the performances of Sven #Ulreich so far this season #packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/4XShE8OHfM — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 26, 2018

"There is no specific date," he told FC Bayern.TV. "We have to play it safe now and wait and see how my body handles the next few steps.

"But I am very optimistic and I know I will play in the second half of the season. I have to say I'm doing very well. I think my foot is doing very well too.

"I am not experiencing pain and, in my opinion, I'm on a very good track."

Sven Ulreich has been Bayern's first choice as a result of the injury and Neuer has been impressed with the 29-year-old.

"Of course, I'm really happy for Sven," Neuer added. "We have been working so hard and so well together in training for a long time.

"He is a great goalkeeper and now he has the chance to confirm it. He is doing an outstanding job for Bayern and for the team."