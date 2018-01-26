Related

Aubameyang situation saddens Dortmund icon Ricken as Arsenal talks continue

26 January 2018 18:47

Borussia Dortmund legend Lars Ricken lamented Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's deteriorating relationship with the club as the striker continues to be linked with a January move to Arsenal.

Aubameyang has been Dortmund's talisman since arriving from Saint-Etienne in 2013, scoring 141 goals in all competitions for the club.

However, his off-field behaviour has earned a number of internal suspensions, the latest coming before Dortmund's 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg after he failed to attend a team meeting.

The Gabon international has since been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, speculation that saw him omitted from the squad to face Hertha Berlin.

Last weekend Dortmund confirmed they had received a bid for the striker from the Gunners, intensifying the questions over his future.

 

Whether he leaves or not, Ricken – who scored Dortmund's third goal when they won the Champions League in 1997 – says it is sad to see the bond between the two parties so strained.

"I think it really is a shame," he said, as quoted by RevierSport. "I do not know if there has been a player at Borussia Dortmund in the past four years who has scored more goals and won games for Borussia.

"It's a pity."

Aubameyang could make his first competitive appearance of 2018 on Saturday when Dortmund host Freiburg after Peter Stoger confirmed the 28-year-old had impressed in training.

