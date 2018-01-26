Arsenal´s Elneny takes aim at Sanchez after Man United switch

He may be one of the best players in the world but Mohamed Elneny does not seem too upset about Alexis Sanchez's decision to leave Arsenal for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Elneny appeared to take a public swipe at former Arsenal team-mate Sanchez on Twitter following the Chile international's blockbuster move to Old Trafford, having been poised to join Manchester City in August.

A day after Arsenal reached the EFL Cup final courtesy of Wednesday's 2-1 second-leg victory over London rivals Chelsea, Elneny posted a celebratory tweet.

"Now there are Arsenal players fighting every minute for the logo and fans," the Egypt international wrote.

Wembley time pic.twitter.com/reiS70hMRd — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) January 25, 2018

Sanchez is in line to make his United debut at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup Friday, while his Arsenal reunion is in Manchester April 28.