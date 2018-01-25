Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after trophy jibe

Mauricio Pochettino believes Arsene Wenger made a "mistake" by talking about Tottenham's lack of trophies.
Before Arsenal beat Chelsea to book a place in the EFL Cup final on Wednesday, Wenger appeared to aim a dig at both Liverpool and Tottenham.
The Frenchman suggested the media "celebrate teams who haven't been in a final for 25 years - and kill us", even though Arsenal have won three FA Cups in the last four years.
Wenger's comments were widely assumed to be a barb aimed at Pochettino and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, both of whom are yet to win a trophy in English football.
And ahead of Spurs' trip to Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Pochettino hit back at Wenger.
"I'm so young and only five years in the Premier League, in two clubs, Southampton and Tottenham, but there's no point to talk about another team," Pochettino told reporters.
"Praise? Of course we receive praise. Football is not only to win trophies, it's the circumstances of different clubs.
"He is and will always be one of the best managers in the world, I respect him, but I think he needs to talk for himself and for Arsenal.
"He is a special manager, but everyone sometimes makes a mistake and for me he made a mistake to talk about us or a different team."
TEAM NEWS: @ChrisEriksen8 & Hugo Lloris (illness) continue to improve and are recovering with gym work. pic.twitter.com/GhP8qdnxsf— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 25, 2018
Newport knocked out Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United in the third round and Pochettino believes the pitch at Rodney Parade will be a typical FA Cup leveller.
"Today they are playing a rugby match. It is not an easy pitch but we will not complain about the pitch," Pochettino said. "It will be tough, it's not about going there and thinking just because we are Tottenham we are going to win. That is important.
"We need to show massive respect to the opponent. In my mind, it's not a League Two team. It's our opponent, I don't care about their level. We need to give our best or we're going to have a massive problem.
"I saw their last game in the FA Cup against Leeds United. They're a very physical team, with some quality players, and in the end the motivation will be massive for them. Of course, it will be a very tough and dangerous game.
"We are aware but another thing is to be concentrated and focused and ready to fight. It will be a big battle. [We must] put ourselves in the same level as them, same motivation.
"No complaints, no excuses, try to believe we're going to play against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus in the Champions League. If we're not ready to compete from the beginning, we're going to struggle."
Pochettino plans to use teenage midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe in the Cup tie, but is considering resting star striker Harry Kane.
|Rummenigge: Barca wanted to beat Bayern to Goretzka
|Mourinho signs Manchester United contract extension
|Subotic ends long Dortmund stay to join Saint-Etienne
|Ronaldo plays down Madrid crisis: We still have many battles to win
|Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after trophy jibe
|Barcelona sign Montreal Impact youngster Ballou Tabla
|Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule
|West Ham medical sees Joao Mario near Inter exit
|Inter flop Gabigol returns to Santos on year-long loan
|Alexis left a fantastic club for a giant club – Mourinho
|Madrid is on fire - Mourinho cools Ronaldo to United rumours
|Stoger hints at Aubameyang return amid Arsenal speculation
|Melbourne City 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Enthralling draw a boost for leaders Sydney
|RB Leipzig sign Danish 16-year-old Bidstrup
|Champions League all that´s left for Real Madrid, admits Carvajal
|Heart attack ruled out for Kaiserslautern boss Strasser
|Wilshere´s World Cup hopes boosted by Southgate
|Sule ´firmly convinced´ Goretzka will succeed at Bayern
|Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
|Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
|Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
|We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
|Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
|Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
|Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
|Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
|Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
|Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger
|Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
|Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
|Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
|Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
|German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
|Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
|McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
|No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
|Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
|Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
|Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
|Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
|Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
|Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
|Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
|UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
|Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
|Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
|Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
|Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
|Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
|UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
|Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
|Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
|Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
|Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface
|Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
|Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
|Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
|Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
|Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
|O´Neill signs Ireland extension
|New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
|Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
|Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
|PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
|PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
|Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
|Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
|Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
|Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
|Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
|Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
|Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
|Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
|Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
|Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
|Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
|Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
|Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
|Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
|Hernandez open to West Ham exit
|Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
|De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
|How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
|Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
|Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
|Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
|Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
|Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp