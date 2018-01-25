Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule

Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann is a "tactics freak", according to Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule.
Nagelsmann became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took over from Huub Stevens at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in February 2016 aged 28.
He steered Hoffenheim away from the Bundesliga relegation zone and followed up that feat by securing a place in the Champions League qualification play-off round in his first full season at the helm.
Sule played under Nagelsmann in Sinsheim until joining Bayern ahead of this season, a path the young coach has been tipped to follow in the future, and the pair will go up against one another at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.
The Bayern defender lauded the ability of his former boss and believes Nagelsmann's passion for the game is key to making him so innovative on the training pitch.
"Julian is a very meticulous coach with an incredible amount of knowledge. A tactics freak, I would almost say," Sule told Omnisport and Goal.
#Hoffenheim are in the house!— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) January 20, 2018
Julian #Nagelsmann pic.twitter.com/qREJRB4Pod
"Sometimes in training you feel like you are in school, because you have to think very hard. But he improves the team incredibly, because he makes training exercises that I did not even know before.
"Always something of his own, always something new. I think he has a lot of fun with that, maybe also to invent a new exercise. But that comes from the fact that he loves this game incredibly and has a great knowledge about the tactics of the game."
The Bayern defender also spoke highly of Nagelsmann's approach on a personal level, while acknowledging his relative youth can still be witnessed on occasion.
Sule said: "As a man, I must say, he is also an outstanding coach who responds to the team, who talks to the team.
"But of course he is very young in his head ...I've known Julian since he was 23 and I have to say that he is still a bit like a young player from time to time, where he likes to shoot on the goal without warming up and he is always joking.
"He is really a top coach."
|Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
|Europa glory, blockbuster transfers and parking the bus - Mourinho´s highs and lows at Man United
|Coutinho on Barcelona bench for Espanyol visit
|Has Mourinho developed young players at Manchester United?
|Ibrahimovic´s goals, Rashford´s development and mainstay De Gea - Mourinho´s United reign in numbers
|New Man United deal recognises ´hard work and dedication´ - Mourinho
|Manchester City target Laporte still in Athletic Bilbao plans
|Rummenigge: Barca wanted to beat Bayern to Goretzka
|Mourinho signs Manchester United contract extension
|Subotic ends long Dortmund stay to join Saint-Etienne
|Ronaldo plays down Madrid crisis: We still have many battles to win
|Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after trophy jibe
|Barcelona sign Montreal Impact youngster Ballou Tabla
|Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule
|West Ham medical sees Joao Mario near Inter exit
|Inter flop Gabigol returns to Santos on year-long loan
|Alexis left a fantastic club for a giant club – Mourinho
|Madrid is on fire - Mourinho cools Ronaldo to United rumours
|Stoger hints at Aubameyang return amid Arsenal speculation
|Melbourne City 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Enthralling draw a boost for leaders Sydney
|RB Leipzig sign Danish 16-year-old Bidstrup
|Champions League all that´s left for Real Madrid, admits Carvajal
|Heart attack ruled out for Kaiserslautern boss Strasser
|Wilshere´s World Cup hopes boosted by Southgate
|Sule ´firmly convinced´ Goretzka will succeed at Bayern
|Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
|Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
|Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
|We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
|Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
|Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
|Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
|Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
|Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
|Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger
|Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
|Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
|Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
|Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
|German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
|Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
|McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
|No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
|Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
|Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
|Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
|Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
|Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
|Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
|Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
|UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
|Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
|Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
|Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
|Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
|Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
|UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
|Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
|Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
|Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
|Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface
|Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
|Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
|Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
|Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
|Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
|O´Neill signs Ireland extension
|New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
|Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
|Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
|PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
|PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
|Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
|Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
|Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
|Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
|Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
|Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
|Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
|Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
|Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
|Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
|Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
|Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
|Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
|Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
|Hernandez open to West Ham exit
|Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
|De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
|How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
|Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
|Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
|Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
|Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
|Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp