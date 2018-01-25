Ibrahimovic´s goals, Rashford´s development and mainstay De Gea - Mourinho´s United reign in numbers

Manchester United have tied Jose Mourinho down to a new contract, which could keep the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager at Old Trafford until 2021.

Mourinho succeeded Louis van Gaal as United boss before the start of the 2016-17 season and, although the Red Devils were only able to muster a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, he led the club to glory in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

United find themselves 12 points off the pace behind Manchester City in the top flight this time around, but the blockbusting arrival of Alexis Sanchez has prompted renewed optimism over the prospects of future success at Old Trafford.

These are efforts that Mourinho will helm until the end of the 2019-20 season, with an option included to extend his contract by a further year.

The 54-year-old will take charge of his 100th United game at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Friday and, using Opta numbers, this is how his reign measures up so far.

0.73 - @ManUtd have conceded the fewest goals per game (0.73) in the @premierleague since José Mourinho joined the club. Renewal. pic.twitter.com/60POV0RB6f — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) January 25, 2018

61.6 – Mourinho's win percentage in charge of United across all competitions, represented by 61 victories in his 99 games in charge. Over the same period, rivals Pep Guardiola (68.5 per cent) and Antonio Conte (68.2 per cent) boast better records with Manchester City and Chelsea, although their returns come over the course of 92 and 85 outings respectively.

77 – Mourinho's best win percentage over his first 100 games in charge came while at Real Madrid. He won 74 per cent of games with Porto and 72 and 64 per cent in his respective stints with Chelsea. Only at Inter - where he won the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble in 2009-10 – did his first 100 games garner a lower number of wins (60) than at United.

88 – The number of appearances made by Marcus Rashford since the start of last season and the most of any United player over the course of Mourinho's tenure. Ander Herrera is next up on 77, with Anthony Martial and David de Gea on 74 apiece. Jesse Lingard and record signing Paul Pogba have both played 71 times for the Portuguese.

6,660 – Spain goalkeeper De Gea leads the way in terms of minutes played, from Pogba on 6,018. Rashford is the fifth most-used player in this regard, with 4,959 minutes on the field.

29 – Despite suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last April, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the top scorer of Mourinho's reign. All but one of those goals came in 2016-17 before his injury. Rashford is next up with 20, followed by Martial (19), Romelu Lukaku (17) and Lingard (16).

28 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the only Man Utd player to score 20+ goals in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 (28). Departure. pic.twitter.com/am2sSZAq8f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 9, 2017

16 – France duo Martial and Pogba are Mourinho's most prolific providers at United, with 16 assists each.

13 & 10 – Henrikh Mkhitaryan left to join Arsenal as part of the Sanchez deal. He weighed in with a healthy return of 13 goals and 10 assists in 63 United appearances – all of which came under Mourinho.