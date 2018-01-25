Asier Garitano played down Leganes' historic Copa del Rey triumph at Real Madrid, insisting the club's promotion to the Spanish second division was important.
It was a landmark night for Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the unheralded visitors emerged 2-1 victors in the second leg of the Copa quarter-final tie on Wednesday and 2-2 on aggregate via away goals.
Leganes became the first team in Copa history to knock out Spanish and European champions Madrid at the Bernabeu after losing at home in the first leg as Garitano's men reached the semi-finals for the first time.
However, Garitano was quick to point out Leganes' promotion to Segunda from the third division in 2014.
"I don't think it's our biggest achievement, as going from the Segunda B to Segunda was more important," he said.
"We thought about what players they would play, given how they lined up in the league and the cup, but playing in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid is very difficult.
"In the last few minutes we defended as best we could. When you play against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, you can't go through to the next round until the referee blows the final whistle.
"We knew it wouldn't be easy, but we believed throughout and we've done it."
Gabriel Pires added via beIN SPORTS: "I don't know what to say. It's a sensation and and emotion that's huge. From the outside nobody believed that this was possible. The truth is that the team believed that we could do it."
|Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
|Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
|Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
|We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
|Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
|Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
|Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
|Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
|Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
|Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger
|Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
|Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
|Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
|Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
|German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
|Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
|McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
|No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
|Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
|Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
|Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
|Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
|Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
|Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
|Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
|UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
|Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
|Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
|Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
|Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
|Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
|UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
|Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
|Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
|Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
|Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface
|Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
|Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
|Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
|Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
|Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
|O´Neill signs Ireland extension
|New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
|Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
|Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
|PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
|PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
|Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
|Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
|Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
|Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
|Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
|Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
|Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
|Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
|Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
|Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
|Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
|Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
|Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
|Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
|Hernandez open to West Ham exit
|Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
|De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
|How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
|Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
|Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
|Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
|Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
|Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp