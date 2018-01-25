Related

Article

Europa glory, blockbuster transfers and parking the bus - Mourinho´s highs and lows at Man United

25 January 2018 20:43

Jose Mourinho could remain with Manchester United until the end of the 2020-21 season after he agreed a new contract with the Premier League giants.

The 54-year-old's reign at Old Trafford has brought silverware, famous wins, transfer coups, controversy and antagonism – very much a microcosm of his stellar career.

As the Portuguese aims to bring sustained success to United for the first time since Alex Ferguson's historic tenure, we look back at a few of the highs and lows he has experienced with the Red Devils so far.

 

HIGHS

Ibrahimovic's Wembley heroics

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit the ground running in English football last season, immediately repaying the faith shown in him by his former Inter boss Mourinho. The enigmatic Swede was never more influential than when he followed a stunning free-kick with a dramatic late headed winner to sink Southampton in the EFL Cup final, landing Mourinho his first major piece of silverware at United.

Europa kings

Injury might have robbed United of their talisman Ibrahimovic, but Mourinho's shrewd tactical plan nullified a bright young Ajax team, with Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on target to seal Europa League glory with a 2-0 triumph in Stockholm. It meant a return to the Champions League for United and the club's sixth European honour took on added resonance as it arrived in the immediate aftermath of May's Manchester Arena terror attack.

Transfer heavyweights

Miss-steps in the transfer market set the tone for David Moyes' ill-fated stint as United boss, while the failure of marquee recruits Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Bastian Schweinsteiger left Louis van Gaal shopping for potential with mixed results. Under Mourinho, the 20-time English champions have decisively returned to the top table, with the blockbusting signings of Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in consecutive close seasons, before Alexis Sanchez's arrival this week secured a notable coup at the expense of rivals Manchester City. Mourinho remains an enticing draw for the very best.

LOWS

Conte dishes out humiliation

Four wins from their first eight Premier League matches with Mourinho in charge showed United to be very much a work in progress by October 2016. The same could be said for Antonio Conte's Chelsea but Pedro's opening goal after 30 seconds set in motion a 4-0 thumping at Stamford Bridge, with the United boss taunted by the fans who once idolised him. Chelsea's march to the title truly gathered momentum on a day when the seeds for Mourinho's unseemly recent spat with Conte were planted.

Guardiola's City a class above

Manchester City needed fortuitous set-piece bounces for David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi to score, while United were briefly level through Marcus Rashford and Ederson made an improbable save from Lukaku in December's 2-1 derby defeat. However, the game as a whole told a different story, with old sparring partner Pep Guardiola and City a class apart on their way to a 14th consecutive Premier League win, forcing United and Mourinho into a reactionary defensive shell. At full-time, Mourinho's objections to the boisterousness of City's celebrations sparked an alleged fracas.

Parking the bus

Accusations of employing overly defensive tactics had become part of the Mourinho discourse long before his arrival in Manchester, but certain games at United have brought sustained criticism. Goalless draws at Liverpool in each of the past two seasons were notable for the visitors almost entirely lacking attacking intent, while City fans serenaded him with their "park the bus" song last month. The arrival of Sanchez will increase expectations that United take the game to opponents in a more expansive manner on a regular basis.

Sponsored links

Friday 26 January

06:56 Arsenal´s Elneny takes aim at Sanchez after Man United switch
05:53 Shanghai SIPG dismiss Thiago Silva links
04:52 Seri to Man United? No more signings says Mourinho
02:48 Coutinho: Barcelona debut was special
01:46 Pochettino says he´ll never manage Barca or Arsenal but refuses to rule out Madrid
00:56 Barcelona put Espanyol in their place – Busquets
00:43 Valverde has high hopes for Coutinho after promising Barcelona debut
00:16 Mourinho dismisses Man City money excuse for missing out on ´juicy´ Sanchez
00:07 PSG´s Alves gets three-game ban for referee confrontation

Thursday 25 January

23:25 Barcelona 2 Espanyol 0 (2-1 agg): Messi turns tie around as Coutinho debuts
22:39 Ronaldo targets Champions League to complete ´incredible´ year at Real Madrid
21:43 1825 days, £1.4m - The numbers behind Mourinho´s hotel stay after signing new deal
21:21 Southampton confirm Carrillo signing
20:46 Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
20:43 Europa glory, blockbuster transfers and parking the bus - Mourinho´s highs and lows at Man United
20:28 Coutinho on Barcelona bench for Espanyol visit
20:19 Has Mourinho developed young players at Manchester United?
19:09 Ibrahimovic´s goals, Rashford´s development and mainstay De Gea - Mourinho´s United reign in numbers
18:52 New Man United deal recognises ´hard work and dedication´ - Mourinho
18:39 Manchester City target Laporte still in Athletic Bilbao plans
18:24 Rummenigge: Barca wanted to beat Bayern to Goretzka
18:05 Mourinho signs Manchester United contract extension
17:41 Subotic ends long Dortmund stay to join Saint-Etienne
17:09 Ronaldo plays down Madrid crisis: We still have many battles to win
16:43 Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after trophy jibe
16:24 Barcelona sign Montreal Impact youngster Ballou Tabla
16:00 Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule
15:52 West Ham medical sees Joao Mario near Inter exit
15:40 Inter flop Gabigol returns to Santos on year-long loan
15:29 Alexis left a fantastic club for a giant club – Mourinho
15:06 Madrid is on fire - Mourinho cools Ronaldo to United rumours
14:03 Stoger hints at Aubameyang return amid Arsenal speculation
12:46 Melbourne City 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Enthralling draw a boost for leaders Sydney
12:07 RB Leipzig sign Danish 16-year-old Bidstrup
11:58 Champions League all that´s left for Real Madrid, admits Carvajal
11:18 Heart attack ruled out for Kaiserslautern boss Strasser
11:02 Wilshere´s World Cup hopes boosted by Southgate
09:25 Sule ´firmly convinced´ Goretzka will succeed at Bayern
08:50 Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
04:18 Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
03:10 Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
02:18 We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
01:31 Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
01:11 Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
01:08 Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
00:49 Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
00:23 Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
00:05 Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger

Wednesday 24 January

23:23 Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
22:53 Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
21:41 Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
21:17 Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
21:06 German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
21:01 Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
20:30 McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
20:24 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
20:02 No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
19:10 Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
18:55 Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
18:33 Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
18:25 Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
17:07 Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
14:09 Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
13:42 Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
13:11 UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
12:06 Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
11:28 Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
10:20 Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
09:42 Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
09:17 Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
09:00 UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
03:59 Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
01:12 Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
00:50 Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
00:41 Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface

Facebook