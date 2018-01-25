Related

Coutinho on Barcelona bench for Espanyol visit

25 January 2018 20:28

Philippe Coutinho has been named on the bench for Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg with Espanyol as he nears his debut for the Catalan giants.

The Brazil international joined Barca from Liverpool at the start of the month in a club-record deal potentially worth a reported €160million.

He was already suffering with a thigh problem upon signing, with Barca expecting him to miss three weeks of action.

But, having been named in the squad for the first time, the 25-year-old could make his Blaugrana bow from the bench against Espanyol, who visit Camp Nou with a 1-0 lead.

Fellow new signing Yerry Mina is also among the Barca substitutes for the first time following his switch from Palmeiras.

Thursday 25 January

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 20 +48 54
2 Atlético Madrid 20 +20 43
3 Valencia 20 +20 40
4 Real Madrid 19 +21 35
5 Villarreal 20 +6 34
6 Sevilla 20 -2 32
7 Celta de Vigo 20 +7 28
8 Eibar 20 -7 28
9 Getafe 20 +5 27
10 Girona 20 +0 27
11 Real Betis 20 -8 27
12 Athletic Club 20 +1 26
13 Leganés 19 -2 25
14 Espanyol 20 -9 24
15 Real Sociedad 20 -2 23
16 Deportivo Alavés 20 -13 19
17 Levante 20 -12 18
18 Deportivo La C… 20 -22 16
19 Las Palmas 20 -31 14
20 Málaga 20 -20 12

