Related

Article

Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger

25 January 2018 00:05

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal now have "clarity" and can regain focus after Alexis Sanchez's switch to Manchester United.

Sanchez's future had long been a hot topic, with the Chilean refusing to sign a new contract and attracting interest from both United and Manchester City.

Although a reunion with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola initially seemed the more likely scenario, Sanchez ended up joining United in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

The transfer finally brought about a resolution to Sanchez's future and Wenger believes that will help his side, who on Wednesday overcame Chelsea 2-1 in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final to set up a Wembley date with City next month.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wenger said: "Uncertainty [has gone].

"We lost a great player, but of course it's true that when the team doesn't know what's going on, there's less clarity and less focus on performances.

"Now we know that we have to deal with that and we can get on by giving everyone a little bit more."

Granit Xhaka scored the winner in the second half after an Antonio Rudiger own goal had cancelled out Eden Hazard's well-worked opener.

But Wenger was thoroughly unimpressed with his side's first-half performance, accusing them of being fearful.

"We gave them too much respect, too much distance," he said. "We were maybe too scared to go for it.

"We suffered from that. We weren't in the right positions on the pitch in the first half, we rectified that and took control of the game in the second half.

"In the first half we watched them play a little and they strolled through our lines, but in the second half we were tighter. The midfield came in the game more and we started to dominate."

Jack Wilshere was also critical of Arsenal's display before the break, going as far to suggest they got their setup wrong.

"It was strange," he said. "I think maybe we got our formation wrong in the first 20, 25 minutes.

"They damaged us through middle, but we came back into it, we showed character and were the better team in the second half."

Sponsored links

Thursday 25 January

08:50 Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
04:18 Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
03:10 Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
02:18 We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
01:31 Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
01:11 Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
01:08 Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
00:49 Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
00:23 Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
00:05 Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger

Wednesday 24 January

23:23 Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
22:53 Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
21:41 Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
21:17 Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
21:06 German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
21:01 Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
20:30 McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
20:24 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
20:02 No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
19:10 Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
18:55 Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
18:33 Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
18:25 Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
17:07 Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
14:09 Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
13:42 Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
13:11 UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
12:06 Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
11:28 Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
10:20 Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
09:42 Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
09:17 Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
09:00 UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
03:59 Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
01:12 Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
00:50 Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
00:41 Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface

Tuesday 23 January

23:45 Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
23:30 Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
23:30 Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
23:26 Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
22:48 Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
22:14 O´Neill signs Ireland extension
21:19 New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
20:11 Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
19:31 Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
18:48 PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
18:35 PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
17:58 Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
16:56 Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
16:50 Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
16:45 Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
16:36 Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
16:16 Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
15:42 Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
14:54 Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
14:30 Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
13:51 Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
12:23 Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
12:10 Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
11:37 Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
10:31 Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
09:51 Hernandez open to West Ham exit
09:30 Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
09:15 De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
09:00 How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
06:45 Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
04:18 Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
03:35 Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
01:00 Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
00:01 Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 24 +52 65
2 Manchester United 24 +33 53
3 Chelsea 24 +29 50
4 Liverpool 24 +25 47
5 Tottenham Hotspur 24 +25 45
6 Arsenal 24 +14 42
7 Leicester City 24 +4 34
8 Burnley 24 -2 34
9 Everton 24 -13 28
10 Watford 24 -11 26
11 West Ham United 24 -12 26
12 AFC Bournemouth 24 -11 25
13 Crystal Palace 24 -15 25
14 Huddersfield Town 24 -22 24
15 Newcastle United 24 -12 23
16 Brighton & Hov… 24 -16 23
17 Stoke City 24 -25 23
18 Southampton 24 -11 22
19 West Bromwich … 24 -12 20
20 Swansea City 24 -20 20

Facebook