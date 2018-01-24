Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January

Ernesto Valverde is open to making more Barcelona signings during the January transfer window.
Philippe Coutinho's arrival from Liverpool broke the club's transfer record, while Yerry Mina was brought in from Palmeiras to boost Barca's defensive options.
With Arda Turan and Javier Mascherano leaving Camp Nou for Istanbul Basaksehir and Hebei China Fortune respectively, the club have made two signings to replace two outgoings.
And while Valverde is not pushing the Barcelona board for more arrivals, the coach conceded more movement is possible in the last week of the transfer window.
"I'm happy with the team we have but until the transfer market is over nothing is out of the question," Valverde said. "Not just for us but for every team. Things could change.
"I don't know what's going to happen between now and the end of the window but in principle I am happy with the squad I have.
"With Yerry Mina, we know we want him to help us this season. And he could enter the squad, we are contemplating it. We want him to get some confidence, but we're still a little anxious to see what he can give us. He needs to spend some time adapting to our style of play."
Valverde: "We are behind on aggregate but we hope our fans will spur us on. These are games that motivate us and the fans as well" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/z9qxdxLV0Z— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 24, 2018
Barca host Catalan rivals Espanyol in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday, having suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in last week's opener.
And with Barcelona seeking to defend a title they have won in each of the last three seasons, Valverde believes his team will overturn the narrow deficit.
"I've always looked at this derby like a special thing," Valverde told reporters on Wednesday. "The fact we lost the first game there means we may be more motivated.
"This game is always marked on the calendar for both sides. It's a tough game wherever it's played at any time. It's a rivalry that generates tension and you can feel it in the game.
"Our intention is to play a game that will get us through to the next round. We are Barca, we want to win every game and every competition.
"The Copa del Rey is a competition that motivates us. The most important game now is this one. I have no doubt we can do it."
|Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
|McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
|No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
|Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
|Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
|Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
|Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
|Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
|Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
|Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
|UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
|Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
|Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
|Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
|Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
|Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
|UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
|Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
|Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
|Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
|Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface
|Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
|Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
|Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
|Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
|Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
|O´Neill signs Ireland extension
|New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
|Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
|Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
|PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
|PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
|Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
|Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
|Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
|Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
|Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
|Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
|Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
|Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
|Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
|Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
|Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
|Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
|Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
|Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
|Hernandez open to West Ham exit
|Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
|De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
|How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
|Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
|Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
|Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
|Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
|Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp
|Swansea had to make ´Formula One´ Liverpool uncomfortable - Carvalhal
|Swansea City 1 Liverpool 0: Mawson ends Reds´ unbeaten run
|Juventus 1 Genoa 0: Douglas Costa goal closes the gap to leaders Napoli
|Lingard knew Sanchez ´wanted to come Milly Rock with the mandem´
|Wenger ecstatic with ´committed and focused´ Mkhitaryan after Sanchez swap
|Sanchez on United move: I needed to feel loved
|Sanchez takes aim at his critics as he says his Arsenal goodbyes
|How will Alexis Sanchez compare to Manchester United´s post-Ferguson big deals?
|Gunning for a move - Sanchez the latest big name to quit underachieving Arsenal
|Stoger wants speedy Aubameyang resolution as Arsenal circle
|WATCH: See how Manchester United welcomed Sanchez
|WATCH: Treatment-room footage of Ronaldo head wound released
|Always my intention to stay - De Bruyne thrilled by new City deal
|Inter snap up Rafinha on loan from Barcelona
|Sanchez on Man Utd move: I am joining the biggest club in the world
|The big debate: Who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|Mkhitaryan wants to ´create history´ after ´dream´ Arsenal move
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Manchester City reward De Bruyne with new five-year deal
|Arsenal and Man Utd agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap
|Spurs striker Kane voted England Men´s Player of the Year
|Aubameyang behaviour ´unreal´, says Frankfurt boss Kovac
|Van Persie: Feyenoord return a choice for continuity
|Hamburg hire Hollerbach to replace Gisdol
|New Bordeaux coach Poyet offered Malcom assurances
|Rakip excited to link up with ´legend´ Hodgson at Crystal Palace
|O´Neill rejects Scotland to stay on as Northern Ireland boss
|Simeone: Atleti must seize early control against Sevilla
|Vermaelen sidelined for two weeks
|Silva ranks Man City star De Bruyne with Ronaldo among world´s best
|Former England captain Armfield dies aged 82
|Robinho set to join Sivasspor
|Van Persie´s Feyenoord return ´beautiful and special´
|Kepa pens new Athletic Bilbao deal amid Madrid speculation
|PSG star Mbappe holds no grudge against Lopes after Lyon collision
|Messi makes football better, says beaten Real Betis goalkeeper
|Goretzka accepts vitriol from Schalke fans after Bayern move
|What am I getting for my birthday? Arsenal-bound Mkhitaryan celebrates with Pogba
|Ince: Sanchez snubbed City because United are miles bigger
|Bale: Madrid will get back to their best
|Valverde: Messi is the best player there is and there ever will be
|Emery: Lyon loss unfair on PSG
|Spalletti defends struggling Inter amid six-game winless run
|Fekir: Lyon still targeting Champions League despite PSG win
|Wenger suggests Sanchez is joining Manchester United for money
|Hazard: Chelsea don´t need to buy a striker