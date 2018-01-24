Article

Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January

24 January 2018 18:25

Ernesto Valverde is open to making more Barcelona signings during the January transfer window.

Philippe Coutinho's arrival from Liverpool broke the club's transfer record, while Yerry Mina was brought in from Palmeiras to boost Barca's defensive options.

With Arda Turan and Javier Mascherano leaving Camp Nou for Istanbul Basaksehir and Hebei China Fortune respectively, the club have made two signings to replace two outgoings.

And while Valverde is not pushing the Barcelona board for more arrivals, the coach conceded more movement is possible in the last week of the transfer window.

"I'm happy with the team we have but until the transfer market is over nothing is out of the question," Valverde said. "Not just for us but for every team. Things could change.

"I don't know what's going to happen between now and the end of the window but in principle I am happy with the squad I have.

"With Yerry Mina, we know we want him to help us this season. And he could enter the squad, we are contemplating it. We want him to get some confidence, but we're still a little anxious to see what he can give us. He needs to spend some time adapting to our style of play."

Barca host Catalan rivals Espanyol in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday, having suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in last week's opener.

And with Barcelona seeking to defend a title they have won in each of the last three seasons, Valverde believes his team will overturn the narrow deficit.

"I've always looked at this derby like a special thing," Valverde told reporters on Wednesday. "The fact we lost the first game there means we may be more motivated.

"This game is always marked on the calendar for both sides. It's a tough game wherever it's played at any time. It's a rivalry that generates tension and you can feel it in the game.

"Our intention is to play a game that will get us through to the next round. We are Barca, we want to win every game and every competition.

"The Copa del Rey is a competition that motivates us. The most important game now is this one. I have no doubt we can do it."

