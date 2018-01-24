Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on

Paris Saint-Germain bounced back to winning ways with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Guingamp in the Coupe de France on Wednesday.
Beaten away to Lyon in Ligue 1 action on Sunday, Unai Emery's men were forced to battle hard in staving off the plucky visitors as they eventually booked a place in the last 16.
The celebrations were particularly muted for an off-colour Edinson Cavani as the Uruguay international's wayward finishing, and Karl-Johan Johnsson's inspired goalkeeping, prolonged his wait to become PSG's all-time leading scorer.
Instead, it was an Adrien Rabiot header and a Lucas Deaux own goal in the space of four minutes that gave the hosts a two-goal lead midway through the opening period.
Marcus Thuram pulled one back from the spot late in the half and, after Javier Pastore restored the two-goal advantage after the break, Guingamp gained another glimmer of hope courtesy of Yeni N'Gbakoto's penalty.
That was to be the last of their joy, with Marquinhos heading in a late corner to confirm the holders' progression in spite of their star forward Cavani's worrying performance.
On to the @coupedefrance Round of 16!— PSG English (@PSG_English) January 24, 2018
#ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/pWVji7OJzt
All eyes were on Cavani from the outset as he began his second attempt to break the record and his big moment appeared to have arrived in just the ninth minute, only for him to head wide from Yuri Berchiche's enticing cross.
Guingamp failed to punish that miss as, on the end of a counter-attack, Marcus Coco compounded a heavy touch by blasting his close-range finish over the bar.
Cavani's own loose control soon denied him another attempt on goal, but PSG did not have to wait long for their opener. Rabiot lost Jordan Ikoko at a 21st-minute corner and powerfully headed home Angel Di Maria's in-swinger.
And it was two in fewer than five minutes when the visitors were confounded once more by a Di Maria set-piece, midfielder Deaux this time diverting the low delivery into his own net.
Cavani's all-action first half continued with him inadvertently handling another good chance, before Guingamp goalkeeper Johnsson smartly tipped a dipping effort over the bar.
Will tonight be the night for @ECavaniOfficial ? #PSGEAG pic.twitter.com/t2V3IdMdqk— PSG English (@PSG_English) January 24, 2018
That save soon took on extra importance when a fast-arriving N'Gbakoto was adjudged to have been brought down in the area by Kevin Trapp, enabling Thuram to reduce the deficit from the spot.
Emery's side set about nixing any comeback after the restart, but Cavani's frustration only grew as Johnsson added to his highlight reel with a succession of stunning saves.
However, there was little the shot stopper could do to stop Pastore from nodding in Julian Draxler's cross to restore the two-goal margin in the 64th minute.
Cavani next scuppered a one-on-one by bizarrely looking to offload the chance, and that allowed Guingamp to again claw their way back into the contest with N'Gbakoto converting a spot-kick following Thomas Meunier's clumsy challenge on Coco.
But an engrossing match was finally put to bed late in normal time, Brazil defender Marquinhos heading in another Di Maria corner to put the seal on victory.
|Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
|Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
|Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
|We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
|Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
|Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
|Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
|Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
|Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
|Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger
|Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
|Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
|Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
|Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
|German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
|Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
|McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
|No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
|Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
|Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
|Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
|Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
|Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
|Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
|Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
|UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
|Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
|Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
|Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
|Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
|Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
|UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
|Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
|Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
|Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
|Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface
|Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
|Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
|Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
|Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
|Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
|O´Neill signs Ireland extension
|New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
|Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
|Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
|PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
|PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
|Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
|Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
|Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
|Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
|Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
|Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
|Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
|Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
|Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
|Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
|Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
|Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
|Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
|Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
|Hernandez open to West Ham exit
|Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
|De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
|How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
|Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
|Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
|Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
|Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
|Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp