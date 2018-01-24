Related

Article

McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break

24 January 2018 20:30

Everton midfielder James McCarthy has confirmed surgery on the double leg break he suffered in the Premier League on Saturday was a success.

McCarthy sustained the injury via a challenge with West Brom striker Salomon Rondon during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

But, after going under the knife, the Republic of Ireland international confirmed the surgery had gone well and he will now begin his recovery.

"Just a quick message to say that my operation went well, thanks to all the staff involved!" McCarthy posted on Instagram.

"And a big thanks to all my family, friends and Olivia. Also cheers for all the messages, I appreciate it."

Sponsored links

Thursday 25 January

08:50 Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
04:18 Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
03:10 Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
02:18 We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
01:31 Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
01:11 Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
01:08 Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
00:49 Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
00:23 Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
00:05 Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger

Wednesday 24 January

23:23 Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
22:53 Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
21:41 Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
21:17 Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
21:06 German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
21:01 Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
20:30 McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
20:24 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
20:02 No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
19:10 Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
18:55 Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
18:33 Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
18:25 Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
17:07 Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
14:09 Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
13:42 Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
13:11 UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
12:06 Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
11:28 Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
10:20 Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
09:42 Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
09:17 Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
09:00 UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
03:59 Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
01:12 Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
00:50 Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
00:41 Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface

Tuesday 23 January

23:45 Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
23:30 Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
23:30 Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
23:26 Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
22:48 Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
22:14 O´Neill signs Ireland extension
21:19 New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
20:11 Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
19:31 Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
18:48 PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
18:35 PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
17:58 Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
16:56 Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
16:50 Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
16:45 Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
16:36 Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
16:16 Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
15:42 Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
14:54 Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
14:30 Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
13:51 Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
12:23 Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
12:10 Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
11:37 Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
10:31 Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
09:51 Hernandez open to West Ham exit
09:30 Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
09:15 De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
09:00 How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
06:45 Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
04:18 Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
03:35 Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
01:00 Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
00:01 Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp

Facebook