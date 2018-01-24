McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break

Everton midfielder James McCarthy has confirmed surgery on the double leg break he suffered in the Premier League on Saturday was a success.
McCarthy sustained the injury via a challenge with West Brom striker Salomon Rondon during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
But, after going under the knife, the Republic of Ireland international confirmed the surgery had gone well and he will now begin his recovery.
"Just a quick message to say that my operation went well, thanks to all the staff involved!" McCarthy posted on Instagram.
"And a big thanks to all my family, friends and Olivia. Also cheers for all the messages, I appreciate it."
