Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury

Marcel Halstenberg is a serious doubt for the World Cup after RB Leipzig confirmed the defender has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

The left-back received his first Germany call-up last November, making his international debut in a friendly against England at Wembley.

Halstenberg has not played since December after breaking his hand in three places in the process of scoring a Bundesliga goal against Hertha Berlin.

And the 26-year-old has now suffered a further injury setback that means his chances of going to Russia 2018 appear to be highly unlikely.

#DieRotenBullen defender Marcel #Halstenberg has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and faces several months on the sidelines. He will undergo an operation in the coming days.



We're all behind you on your road to recovery, Halste! pic.twitter.com/Ke3vzp1a6V — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 24, 2018

"Defender Marcel Halstenberg has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and faces several months on the sidelines," Leipzig said in a statement posted on social media.

"He will undergo an operation in the coming days. We're all behind you on your road to recovery, Halste!"