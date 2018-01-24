Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury

Marcel Halstenberg is a serious doubt for the World Cup after RB Leipzig confirmed the defender has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.
The left-back received his first Germany call-up last November, making his international debut in a friendly against England at Wembley.
Halstenberg has not played since December after breaking his hand in three places in the process of scoring a Bundesliga goal against Hertha Berlin.
And the 26-year-old has now suffered a further injury setback that means his chances of going to Russia 2018 appear to be highly unlikely.
#DieRotenBullen defender Marcel #Halstenberg has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and faces several months on the sidelines. He will undergo an operation in the coming days.— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 24, 2018
We're all behind you on your road to recovery, Halste! pic.twitter.com/Ke3vzp1a6V
"Defender Marcel Halstenberg has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and faces several months on the sidelines," Leipzig said in a statement posted on social media.
"He will undergo an operation in the coming days. We're all behind you on your road to recovery, Halste!"
