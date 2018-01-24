Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi

Roma have rejected an offer from Chelsea for Edin Dzeko but are open to further discussions over the striker's future.

Sporting director Monchi confirmed the Giallorossi's stance on Wednesday following an approach from the Premier League champions.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a double swoop for Dzeko and team-mate Emerson Palmieri as Antonio Conte seeks to strengthen his options.

But they will have to improve their bid if they are to prise 31-year-old Dzeko away from Stadio Olimpico.

"Every club in the world would at least consider any offers that come in," Monchi told Mediaset Premium.

"We are ready to listen, and then we will decide.

"At the moment Dzeko is here and we are all happy. That means that what we have received so far was not acceptable."

64 - Since his debut in August 2015, Edin Dzeko has been directly involved in 64 Serie A goals (46 goals, 18 assists); 18 more than any other Roma player. Wanted. pic.twitter.com/TcsCZt8Qy0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018

While Roma's valuation of Dzeko is yet to be met, Monchi did not rule out the possibility of a deal.

"I do not know what personal terms were offered to the player as I am not his agent," he said.

"I am talking about Roma. An offer arrives, we look at it and then decide.

"A sporting director must look at the economic and sporting aspect, that is the point of the role. I am a director, I must consider both, otherwise tomorrow I would go to sign Lionel Messi."

Dzeko started his side's clash with Sampdoria on Wednesday, while Emerson was named on the bench.