Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune

Javier Mascherano will join Hebei China Fortune from Barcelona on Friday, the LaLiga club have confirmed.

The 33-year-old is to move to the Chinese Super League side for a reported fee of €10million.

Barca confirmed on Tuesday that Mascherano would be leaving the club after a hugely successful seven and a half years at Camp Nou, in which he won 18 major trophies, including four league titles, four Copas del Rey and two Champions Leagues.

The Argentina international will be granted an "institutional farewell" by the Catalans on Wednesday, which president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the first-team squad will attend.

His playing time this season has been limited, the former Liverpool man making just 12 appearances in all competitions under Ernesto Valverde, with Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen above him in the pecking order.

Mascherano is due to say farewell to the Barca fans at Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg with Espanyol at Camp Nou.