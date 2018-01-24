Article

Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot

24 January 2018 22:53

Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 and set up an EFL Cup final clash with Manchester City thanks to Granit Xhaka's second-half winner at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge set the second leg up nicely and, although neither side was at their best, Arsenal showed the greater character in their first outing since Alexis Sanchez's departure as they battled back from an early deficit to book their passage to Wembley.

The opening exchanges were particularly eventful as Pedro saw a goal chalked off just before setting up Eden Hazard for the opener after only seven minutes.

An Arsenal equaliser followed soon after, though, as Antonio Rudiger scored an own goal that he knew little about, with Nacho Monreal's header hitting Marcos Alonso and then going in off the German.

The second period was rather less open as the contest became more bogged down in midfield, but Arsenal - who were without the cup-tied Henrikh Mkhitaryan - took full advantage when a chance presented itself on the hour as Xhaka prodded Arsene Wenger's men into the lead.

Chelsea poured men forward towards the end in a desperate attempt to force an extra 30 minutes and that almost allowed Arsenal to get a third through Alex Iwobi, though the Gunners were not made to rue his miss as they successfully held on to set up a finale with City on February 25.

Antonio Conte's side made a purposeful start and appeared to catch Arsenal off guard with their early intent.

Pedro saw a goal correctly disallowed for offside five minutes in, but that was a warning Arsenal failed to heed and Chelsea were not to be denied soon afterwards.

The Spaniard was at the heart of things again, turning provider as he fed Hazard between Laurent Koscielny and Monreal for the Belgian to coolly find the bottom-left corner.

Their lead was short-lived thanks to a fortuitous equaliser in the 12th minute, however, Monreal's header deflecting off Alonso and the unfortunate Rudiger before beating Willy Caballero.

Chelsea suffered the blow of losing Willian to injury after half an hour, allowing Ross Barkley to enter for his debut following a £15million move from Everton.

But one of his first involvements saw him concede a free-kick from which Xhaka went close.

And Chelsea survived again just before the break as Mesut Ozil's deflected effort went agonisingly wide of the left-hand post.

Things were tighter at both ends upon the restart, with the next opportunity not arriving until the 57th minute when Cesar Azpilicueta cleared Iwobi's cut-back narrowly over his own goal.

But Arsenal's second did arrive promptly as Alexandre Lacazette saw his low cross deflect off the hapless Rudiger into the danger zone and Xhaka was there to stab home from close range.

Iwobi should have put the contest beyond Chelsea 14 minutes from time, but he shot straight at Caballero with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Chelsea enjoyed some late pressure and Rudiger could have levelled eight minutes from the end when he met Hazard's corner, but he headed over and Arsenal ultimately held on without undue cause for concern.

 

Key Opta stats:

- Arsenal will play in their eighth League Cup final; only Liverpool (12) and Manchester United (nine) have played in more (Aston Villa and Spurs also on eight).
- The Gunners scored just six goals on their way to the final, the lowest goal-tally of any side to reach a League Cup final.
- All five of Chelsea's defeats in domestic competitions this season have come in London, courtesy of two losses at Stamford Bridge and one each at Selhurst Park, London Stadium and the Emirates.

- Ross Barkley made his first competitive club appearance in 248 days, since playing against Arsenal at the Emirates with Everton on May 21, 2017.

Sponsored links

Thursday 25 January

08:50 Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he´s at Roma, Di Francesco claims
04:18 Sanchez rejecting City for United doesn´t matter, insists De Bruyne
03:10 Garitano: Promotion to Segunda more important for Leganes than Madrid scalp
02:18 We´re the first ones to stand up for Zidane – Ramos defends under-fire Madrid boss
01:31 Socceroos appoint Van Marwijk for World Cup
01:11 Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang
01:08 Conte backs Chelsea´s plan despite cup exit
00:49 Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
00:23 Mbappe to return before PSG-Real Madrid, Emery confirms
00:05 Arsenal have ´clarity´ after Sanchez move, says Wenger

Wednesday 24 January

23:23 Real Madrid 1 Leganes 2 (2-2 agg): Zidane´s woes deepen with shock Copa exit
22:53 Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (2-1 agg): Xhaka completes turnaround to book EFL Cup final spot
21:41 Chelsea´s offer for Dzeko ´not acceptable´ - Monchi
21:17 Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash
21:06 German match abandoned with Kaiserslautern boss Strasser hospitalised
21:01 Coutinho & Mina in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash
20:30 McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
20:24 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Guingamp 2: Holders progress as Cavani´s wait goes on
20:02 No disciplinary action facing new England Women´s coach Neville
19:10 Germany´s Halstenberg likely to miss World Cup with ACL injury
18:55 Coutinho to wear Cruyff´s 14 at Barcelona
18:33 Valverde backs Mascherano for coaching career
18:25 Valverde open to further Barcelona signings in January
17:07 Messi and Xavi lead Mascherano tributes ahead of Barcelona exit
14:09 Neville issues apology as Kick It Out calls for FA charge
13:42 Leeds United´s new crest leads to social media backlash
13:11 UEFA Nations League draw: Germany face France, England meet Spain
12:06 Sanchez: Henry never told me to leave Arsenal
11:28 Maldini backs Gattuso for AC Milan success
10:20 Mascherano to join Hebei China Fortune
09:42 Klopp urges Liverpool to ´strike back immediately´
09:17 Thiago Silva hits out at ´exaggerated´ Pastore spat claims
09:00 UEFA Nations League: What is it and how will it work?
03:59 Neymar is loved by PSG fans – Emery
01:12 Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico´s Copa exit
00:50 Wenger: Sanchez not a mercenary for joining Manchester United
00:41 Phil Neville deletes Twitter account after controversial posts surface

Tuesday 23 January

23:45 Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
23:30 Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
23:30 Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
23:26 Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
22:48 Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
22:14 O´Neill signs Ireland extension
21:19 New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
20:11 Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
19:31 Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
18:48 PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
18:35 PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
17:58 Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
16:56 Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
16:50 Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
16:45 Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
16:36 Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
16:16 Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
15:42 Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
14:54 Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
14:30 Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
13:51 Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
12:23 Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
12:10 Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
11:37 Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
10:31 Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
09:51 Hernandez open to West Ham exit
09:30 Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
09:15 De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
09:00 How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
06:45 Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
04:18 Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
03:35 Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
01:00 Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
00:01 Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp

Facebook