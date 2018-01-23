Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe suffered no "traumatic injuries" in the 2-1 defeat against Lyon on Sunday, but neither he nor Neymar will feature against Guingamp on Wednesday.
Mbappe clashed heads with Houssem Aouar before being carried off on a stretcher following a heavy collision with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes prior to half-time.
The 19-year-old underwent extensive tests and visited a neurologist, with head coach Unai Emery stating on Tuesday that he wanted to take part in the Coupe de France clash at Stade de Roudourou.
However, despite avoiding a serious injury, Mbappe will not be risked against Guingamp, a match Neymar will also miss with a thigh strain.
"After 48 hours, [Mbappe] is still suffering from bruising. However, additional tests have found no evidence of traumatic injuries," PSG tweeted.
"[Neymar] did not train today [Tuesday]. He remains sidelined with a right thigh injury."
PSG squad for tomorrow's match vs. @EAGuingamp !— PSG English (@PSG_English) January 23, 2018
#PSGEAG
#AllezParis pic.twitter.com/bwCjtlt40w
|Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
|Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
|PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
|BREAKING NEWS: PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
|Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
|Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
|Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
|Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
|Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
|Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
|Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
|Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
|Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
|Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
|Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
|Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
|Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
|Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
|Hernandez open to West Ham exit
|Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
|De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
|How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
|Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
|Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
|Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
|Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
|Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp
|Swansea had to make ´Formula One´ Liverpool uncomfortable - Carvalhal
|Swansea City 1 Liverpool 0: Mawson ends Reds´ unbeaten run
|Juventus 1 Genoa 0: Douglas Costa goal closes the gap to leaders Napoli
|Lingard knew Sanchez ´wanted to come Milly Rock with the mandem´
|Wenger ecstatic with ´committed and focused´ Mkhitaryan after Sanchez swap
|Sanchez on United move: I needed to feel loved
|Sanchez takes aim at his critics as he says his Arsenal goodbyes
|How will Alexis Sanchez compare to Manchester United´s post-Ferguson big deals?
|Gunning for a move - Sanchez the latest big name to quit underachieving Arsenal
|Stoger wants speedy Aubameyang resolution as Arsenal circle
|WATCH: See how Manchester United welcomed Sanchez
|WATCH: Treatment-room footage of Ronaldo head wound released
|Always my intention to stay - De Bruyne thrilled by new City deal
|Inter snap up Rafinha on loan from Barcelona
|Sanchez on Man Utd move: I am joining the biggest club in the world
|The big debate: Who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|Mkhitaryan wants to ´create history´ after ´dream´ Arsenal move
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Manchester City reward De Bruyne with new five-year deal
|Arsenal and Man Utd agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap
|Spurs striker Kane voted England Men´s Player of the Year
|Aubameyang behaviour ´unreal´, says Frankfurt boss Kovac
|Van Persie: Feyenoord return a choice for continuity
|Hamburg hire Hollerbach to replace Gisdol
|New Bordeaux coach Poyet offered Malcom assurances
|Rakip excited to link up with ´legend´ Hodgson at Crystal Palace
|O´Neill rejects Scotland to stay on as Northern Ireland boss
|Simeone: Atleti must seize early control against Sevilla
|Vermaelen sidelined for two weeks
|Silva ranks Man City star De Bruyne with Ronaldo among world´s best
|Former England captain Armfield dies aged 82
|Robinho set to join Sivasspor
|Van Persie´s Feyenoord return ´beautiful and special´
|Kepa pens new Athletic Bilbao deal amid Madrid speculation
|PSG star Mbappe holds no grudge against Lopes after Lyon collision
|Messi makes football better, says beaten Real Betis goalkeeper
|Goretzka accepts vitriol from Schalke fans after Bayern move
|What am I getting for my birthday? Arsenal-bound Mkhitaryan celebrates with Pogba
|Ince: Sanchez snubbed City because United are miles bigger
|Bale: Madrid will get back to their best
|Valverde: Messi is the best player there is and there ever will be
|Emery: Lyon loss unfair on PSG
|Spalletti defends struggling Inter amid six-game winless run
|Fekir: Lyon still targeting Champions League despite PSG win
|Wenger suggests Sanchez is joining Manchester United for money
|Hazard: Chelsea don´t need to buy a striker
|Rakitic hails ´patient´ Barcelona after Real Betis rout
|Neymar? I´d rather watch the golf, says Bale
|Mbappe injury from goalkeeper collision ´nothing serious´
|Don´t look back - Guardiola gives Manchester City title warning
|Vermaelen to face tests on new hamstring injury
|Conte wants ´point of reference´ striker as Barnes joins surprising Chelsea links
|Sane the perfect tonic to Sanchez blues for City and Guardiola
|Suarez scores 100th LaLiga goal as Messi reaches new milestones
|Lyon 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: 10-man leaders downed by twin wondergoals
|Inter 1 Roma 1: Vecino snatches point on possible Dzeko farewell
|Real Betis 0 Barcelona 5: Messi, Suarez rampant as leaders go 11 points clear
|PSG star Mbappe injured in goalkeeper collision
|Monchi: Roma will replace Dzeko
|Kessie a far better player than I was, claims AC Milan coach Gattuso
|Neymar to Real Madrid stories manufactured by Spanish press, claims Marquinhos
|Cagliari 1 AC Milan 2: Kessie at the double in comeback win
|Watford hire Javi Gracia as Marco Silva successor
|I am happy with our squad - Pochettino denies Malcom rumours
|Not much changed - Zidane boosted by clinical Madrid
|No chance of January move, says Vidal
|Selfie or stitches? Ronaldo bloodied after Madrid brace
|Heynckes hails Bayern win: This is what sets us apart
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 1: Kane earns visitors a point
|Silva assured of chances at AC Milan after latest first-team snub
|Goretzka´s Schalke return marred by abuse
|Real Madrid 7 Deportivo La Coruna 1: Seven-up for Zidane´s men as Bale shines
|Muller brings up 100 Bundesliga goals in Bayern win
|Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 2: Lewandowski & Muller at the double to spare champions´ blushes
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Pele ´fine´ and in ´no pain´ after reported health concerns
|No mercenary? Sanchez endorses article defending imminent Man Utd move
|Allegri expects Buffon to be ´fully recovered´ within a week
|Atletico Madrid confirm Costa hamstring injury
|Atalanta 0 Napoli 1: Mertens ends drought to keep visitors top
|Alexis Sanchez boards plane ahead of reported Man United medical
|Hamburg dismiss Gisdol after fourth loss in a row
|Melbourne City 5 Adelaide United 0: Budzinksi & Vidosic braces inspire emphatic win
|Marco Silva sacked by Watford following ´significant deterioration´
|Deschamps knows my thoughts - Lucas Hernandez hints at France decision
|Klopp: Liverpool wouldn´t sell to rivals during season
|Giggs keen to help Bale overcome injury woes
|Klopp in no rush to replace Coutinho