Martin O'Neill has signed a two-year contract extension to remain as Republic of Ireland manager until 2020.
O'Neill guided Ireland to the play-off stage of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup but saw his side beaten by Denmark as they were thrashed 5-1 in the second leg in Dublin having claimed a goalless draw in the first leg.
The former Leicester City, Celtic and Aston Villa boss had been linked with the managerial post at Stoke City, but reportedly turned that down before the Potters opted to appoint Paul Lambert.
And he will now lead Ireland in the newly formed Nations League and qualifying for Euro 2020.
Ireland reached the last 16 in Euro 2016 but were knocked out by hosts and eventual finalists France.
O'Neill's backroom staff have also received extensions.
BREAKING: Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain on as Ireland manager until 2020! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/T6exC7gQhN— FAIreland (@FAIreland) January 23, 2018
|Guardiola: Quadruple-chasing City will only be judged on trophies
|Chelsea lacked finances to compete with City & United for Sanchez - Conte
|Batshuayi out of chances to convince Conte
|Sevilla 3 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-2 agg): Griezmann stunner not enough for semi spot
|Bristol City 2 Manchester City 3 (3-5 agg): Guardiola through to first English final
|O´Neill signs Ireland extension
|New signing Jach sees Palace as platform for World Cup spot
|Phil Neville appointed England Women´s manager
|Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
|PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
|PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
|Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
|Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
|Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
|Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
|Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
|Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
|Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
|Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
|Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
|Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
|Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
|Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
|Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
|Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
|Hernandez open to West Ham exit
|Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
|De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
|How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
|Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
|Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
|Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
|Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
|Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp
|Swansea had to make ´Formula One´ Liverpool uncomfortable - Carvalhal
|Swansea City 1 Liverpool 0: Mawson ends Reds´ unbeaten run
|Juventus 1 Genoa 0: Douglas Costa goal closes the gap to leaders Napoli
|Lingard knew Sanchez ´wanted to come Milly Rock with the mandem´
|Wenger ecstatic with ´committed and focused´ Mkhitaryan after Sanchez swap
|Sanchez on United move: I needed to feel loved
|Sanchez takes aim at his critics as he says his Arsenal goodbyes
|How will Alexis Sanchez compare to Manchester United´s post-Ferguson big deals?
|Gunning for a move - Sanchez the latest big name to quit underachieving Arsenal
|Stoger wants speedy Aubameyang resolution as Arsenal circle
|WATCH: See how Manchester United welcomed Sanchez
|WATCH: Treatment-room footage of Ronaldo head wound released
|Always my intention to stay - De Bruyne thrilled by new City deal
|Inter snap up Rafinha on loan from Barcelona
|Sanchez on Man Utd move: I am joining the biggest club in the world
|The big debate: Who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|Mkhitaryan wants to ´create history´ after ´dream´ Arsenal move
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Manchester City reward De Bruyne with new five-year deal
|Arsenal and Man Utd agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap
|Spurs striker Kane voted England Men´s Player of the Year
|Aubameyang behaviour ´unreal´, says Frankfurt boss Kovac
|Van Persie: Feyenoord return a choice for continuity
|Hamburg hire Hollerbach to replace Gisdol
|New Bordeaux coach Poyet offered Malcom assurances
|Rakip excited to link up with ´legend´ Hodgson at Crystal Palace
|O´Neill rejects Scotland to stay on as Northern Ireland boss
|Simeone: Atleti must seize early control against Sevilla
|Vermaelen sidelined for two weeks
|Silva ranks Man City star De Bruyne with Ronaldo among world´s best
|Former England captain Armfield dies aged 82
|Robinho set to join Sivasspor
|Van Persie´s Feyenoord return ´beautiful and special´
|Kepa pens new Athletic Bilbao deal amid Madrid speculation
|PSG star Mbappe holds no grudge against Lopes after Lyon collision
|Messi makes football better, says beaten Real Betis goalkeeper
|Goretzka accepts vitriol from Schalke fans after Bayern move
|What am I getting for my birthday? Arsenal-bound Mkhitaryan celebrates with Pogba
|Ince: Sanchez snubbed City because United are miles bigger
|Bale: Madrid will get back to their best
|Valverde: Messi is the best player there is and there ever will be
|Emery: Lyon loss unfair on PSG
|Spalletti defends struggling Inter amid six-game winless run
|Fekir: Lyon still targeting Champions League despite PSG win
|Wenger suggests Sanchez is joining Manchester United for money
|Hazard: Chelsea don´t need to buy a striker