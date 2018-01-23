Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp

Neymar is likely to miss Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de France clash with Guingamp on Wednesday after picking up another injury in training.

The Brazil star missed the 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday with a thigh injury just four days after he was booed by some fans during the 8-0 win over Dijon, in which he scored four goals but refused to allow Edinson Cavani to take a late penalty that could have seen him become the club's record goal-scorer.

Head coach Unai Emery says the €222million forward has suffered more discomfort in training and will probably not be risked for the visit to Stade de Roudourou.

"Neymar trained yesterday but he didn't feel too good at the end of training. He has a pulled muscle. When he feels 100 per cent, he can continue," Emery told a news conference.

"We'll see after training but if he didn't finish the session well yesterday, I think he won't be ready."

If Neymar does play, Emery has no concerns about the possible reception he might receive following the incident against Dijon.

"PSG supporters love all the club's players," he said. "They are intelligent. They are happy Neymar is here and they will certainly be with the team and Neymar if he plays.

Kylian Mbappe, who was taken off after a heavy collision with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes on Sunday, will face further tests on possible concussion before the Guingamp encounter.

"Kylian felt good in the dressing room after the match against Lyon. He took a very strong hit," said Emery.

"The doctor prefers to analyse the situation with the neurologist and see if there's a danger to him playing. But Kylian wants to play because he feels good."

Emery insists he is not unduly concerned by the defeat and says PSG have plenty of reasons to be positive heading into a crucial run of fixtures that includes the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid.

"I'm relaxed with the players, the club and the fans," he added. "We're motivated to do big things. After the defeat to Lyon, we have to make a positive analysis of what happened on the pitch.

"The Champions League is slowly approaching and we have to prepare for the Coupe de France match. We have a lot of positive things and motivation for the things that are coming."