Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lucas Moura said he was unhappy at the Ligue 1 club as he continues to be left out.

Lucas, 25, has played just six games in all competitions for PSG this season.

The Brazil international has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham in January.

Lucas, who arrived at PSG in 2013, said he was shattered he was being given little game time by the Ligue 1 giants.

"It's a brutal blow. I'm gutted that I'm no longer playing, to no longer be able to express myself as I was doing before," he told L'Equipe.

"I'm not happy. I thought I'd built something solid with this club, but that's clearly not the case."

While Lucas continues to be linked with a Premier League switch, the midfielder feels he may be better off with a move to Spain.

"It is true that LaLiga could suit me. With my speed and technique, I could perform well there," he said.

"But it doesn't matter where I end up, I know what I'm capable of. I didn't become an international by chance."