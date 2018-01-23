Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close

Antonio Conte confirmed Brazilian youngster Kenedy will be allowed to join Newcastle United on loan, as the Chelsea coach looks forward to the close of the transfer window.

Chelsea have been linked with a host of players since the transfer window opened, with strikers said to be of particular interest.

But most of the forwards linked have been surprising options, with Peter Crouch, Ashley Barnes and Andy Carroll touted as targets.

Roma's Edin Dzeko appears to have emerged as their first choice in the wake of Carroll picking up an ankle injury, while his team-mate Emerson Palmieri is also said to have attracted interest from Chelsea.

But Conte refused to address those rumours and is looking forward to the window closing.

"I don't know, as you know very well, if there is news the club will inform you," Conte told reporters on Tuesday in his pre-match news conference ahead of the EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Arsenal.

"I think there is this window for sure, in 31 days it's not simple to be faced with this situation [trying to strengthen the squad], particularly as in every team there are players who feel they can change a team.

"It's not simple, but I must work with my players because every day they show me great personality.

"We must be ready, but I'm very happy. It will be better not only for Chelsea, but every team [when window closes]."

And Conte confirmed that 21-year-old Kenedy – who is yet to play in the Premier League this season – is set for a loan spell with Newcastle.

"I think he is going on loan to Newcastle," Conte said. "For sure, we're talking about a young player with potential and at this point he needs to play with regularity.

"It is a great challenge to go to Newcastle for him. It's a good move for the club, we use the same way for Christensen and now he is a Chelsea player and is nearly always in the starting XI.

"It's a good opportunity for him, but he must know he needs to fight to play for Newcastle, because don't forget he struggled a lot on loan at Watford. Now he's more ready, he played with us many games and I think now he can show his potential on loan."