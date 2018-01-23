Hernandez open to West Ham exit

Javier Hernandez is ready to leave West Ham in the January transfer window, his agent has said.

The Mexico international has scored five goals in 18 Premier League appearances this season but has started only once in the top flight since David Moyes took charge in November.

The Hammers are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for the 29-year-old this month and his representative, Eduardo Hernandez, says a number of clubs have already expressed their interest.

"There are several clubs interested in his services. He's a player everyone knows," he told Fox Sports.

"Our primary focus is a club in which he can play the most games possible. That's the most important thing.

"Javier has asked personally for it. He's commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics because what he wants is to play and play and play."

It has been suggested West Ham could look to hold on to Hernandez due to injuries to Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini.

The former Manchester United man came off the bench to score the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last Saturday.