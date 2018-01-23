De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal

Kevin De Bruyne was rewarded for his stellar form at Manchester City with bumper five-year contract renewal from the Premier League leaders on Monday.
De Bruyne became City's record signing when he arrived from Wolfsburg in August 2015 and the 26-year-old Belgium international has since provided a handsome return on that £54million investment.
His 37 assists since moving to the Etihad Stadium are more than any other player in Europe's five big leagues over the same period, while he has also chipped in with 31 goals and dazzled on the Champions League stage.
Here, we look at the finest moments produced by a midfielder firmly in contention to sweep England's end-of-season awards when May comes around.
Towering over PSG – Manchester City 1 Paris Saint-Germain 0 (April 12, 2016)
De Bruyne instantly established himself as a vital member of Manuel Pellegrini's City team with four goals in his first five starts and an ankle ligament injury sustained during January's EFL Cup semi-final win over Everton proved damaging as their Premier League title challenge faded. The former Wolfsburg star had regained form and fitness by the time a Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain came around. A clinical opener with City under the cosh during the first leg set in motion a gripping 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes and there was little to choose between the sides in the return until De Bruyne took aim from the edge of the box and sent the Etihad Stadium into raptures.
75. YEEEEEEAAAAAAHHHHHH!!!! @debruynekev!! pic.twitter.com/EqI5SqDgEL— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 12, 2016
Derby day hero – Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2 (September 10, 2016)
City hit the ground running during the early days of Pep Guardiola's tenure as De Bruyne adapted to a slightly deeper midfield role. Everything was perfectly in sync as he took centre stage in a memorable triumph across town at Old Trafford, latching on to Kelechi Iheanacho's flick on and opening the scoring before the Nigeria striker made it 2-0 when a De Bruyne shot came back off the post. Zlatan Ibrahimovic reduced the arrears but, as Claudio Bravo's erratic debut threatened to undermine City's hard work, De Bruyne roved brilliantly in a floating attacking role after the break and almost piled further misery upon United.
Yes, @debruynekev! pic.twitter.com/rLqe1ppfY0— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 10, 2016
Slaying Messi and company – Manchester City 3 Barcelona 1 (November 1, 2016)
De Bruyne's Old Trafford showing persuaded Guardiola to deploy him as a striker at Camp Nou – a move that backfired in a 4-0 loss as Bravo was sent off. In the return Champions League group game, Lionel Messi crafted a majestic opener. Barca coughed up an equaliser to Ilkay Gundogan, leaving De Bruyne to bend the game to his will – crashing in a free-kick after the break, while leaving the visitors' feted midfield overmatched and overrun time and again before setting in motion Gundogan's game-sealing third.
Happy return to Stamford Bridge – Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1 (September 30, 2017)
A frustrating spell at Chelsea yielded a mere two Premier League starts before De Bruyne pushed for a move to Wolfsburg. His fruitful time in the Bundesliga, where his efforts in 2014-15 saw him named Player of the Year, and subsequent brilliance for City showed this ambition was well founded. De Bruyne enjoyed a moment of sublime vindication at Stamford Bridge last September when he strode forward, exchanged passes with Gabriel Jesus and arrowed an unstoppable left-footed shot beyond Thibaut Courtois. In arguably City's best performance under Guardiola to date, De Bruyne was the standout and the matchwinner. He made the gulf between the reigning and would-be champions unexpectedly vast.
Yes, @DeBruyneKev #cfcvcity pic.twitter.com/GruFJL5Uhj— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 30, 2017
Masterclass leads to seventh heaven – Manchester City 7 Stoke City 2 (October 14, 2017)
In the rare event of a team netting seven goals it is unusual to find supporters repeatedly chanting the name of a player who failed find the net. This is exactly what happened as City hammered Stoke earlier this season. Jesus (twice), Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva were all on target but it was creator-in-chief De Bruyne who captured the imagination and adoration. His reverse pass that allowed Sane to tee-up Sterling in the 19th minute was simply staggering, while there was a brutal efficiency to his assists for Jesus and Sane after Stoke had the temerity to get back to 3-2 – improbably perfect low crosses that begged to be converted. "They have De Bruyne who is head and shoulders above any player in the Premier League in my view… because of the way he can dictate and effect the game," said then-Stoke boss Mark Hughes.
|Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Newcastle loan
|PSG rule out ´traumatic´ injury for Mbappe
|BREAKING NEWS: PSG boost midfield options with surprise Diarra signing
|Dyche commits to Burnley to 2022
|Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Benzema
|Lucas Moura free to leave PSG, confirms Emery
|Kenedy set for Newcastle as Conte waits for window to close
|Neymar and Mbappe in doubt for PSG´s clash with Guingamp
|Mascherano to leave Barcelona as Hebei move looms
|Conte rules Morata and Fabregas out of Arsenal clash
|Clarets snap up Lennon from Everton
|Dzeko set to face Sampdoria despite Chelsea reports
|Zidane rejects suggestions he won ´battle´ over Kepa
|Ramos trains for Real Madrid as wounded Ronaldo works indoors
|Wijnaldum admits Liverpool ´gave a half away´ against Swansea
|Wenger: Arsenal are about values, not millions
|Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
|Hernandez open to West Ham exit
|Superstar Sanchez will lift Manchester United squad, says Giggs
|De Bruyne 2023: The sensational displays that won Manchester City´s talisman a new deal
|How new recruit Sanchez compares to Manchester United´s forwards
|Lucas ´not happy´ at PSG
|Stones: Quadruple chase will take its toll on City
|Klopp sorry for fan confrontation
|Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
|Liverpool´s win over City feels like six months ago for Klopp
|Swansea had to make ´Formula One´ Liverpool uncomfortable - Carvalhal
|Swansea City 1 Liverpool 0: Mawson ends Reds´ unbeaten run
|Juventus 1 Genoa 0: Douglas Costa goal closes the gap to leaders Napoli
|Lingard knew Sanchez ´wanted to come Milly Rock with the mandem´
|Wenger ecstatic with ´committed and focused´ Mkhitaryan after Sanchez swap
|Sanchez on United move: I needed to feel loved
|Sanchez takes aim at his critics as he says his Arsenal goodbyes
|How will Alexis Sanchez compare to Manchester United´s post-Ferguson big deals?
|Gunning for a move - Sanchez the latest big name to quit underachieving Arsenal
|Stoger wants speedy Aubameyang resolution as Arsenal circle
|WATCH: See how Manchester United welcomed Sanchez
|WATCH: Treatment-room footage of Ronaldo head wound released
|Always my intention to stay - De Bruyne thrilled by new City deal
|Inter snap up Rafinha on loan from Barcelona
|Sanchez on Man Utd move: I am joining the biggest club in the world
|The big debate: Who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|Mkhitaryan wants to ´create history´ after ´dream´ Arsenal move
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Manchester City reward De Bruyne with new five-year deal
|Arsenal and Man Utd agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap
|Spurs striker Kane voted England Men´s Player of the Year
|Aubameyang behaviour ´unreal´, says Frankfurt boss Kovac
|Van Persie: Feyenoord return a choice for continuity
|Hamburg hire Hollerbach to replace Gisdol
|New Bordeaux coach Poyet offered Malcom assurances
|Rakip excited to link up with ´legend´ Hodgson at Crystal Palace
|O´Neill rejects Scotland to stay on as Northern Ireland boss
|Simeone: Atleti must seize early control against Sevilla
|Vermaelen sidelined for two weeks
|Silva ranks Man City star De Bruyne with Ronaldo among world´s best
|Former England captain Armfield dies aged 82
|Robinho set to join Sivasspor
|Van Persie´s Feyenoord return ´beautiful and special´
|Kepa pens new Athletic Bilbao deal amid Madrid speculation
|PSG star Mbappe holds no grudge against Lopes after Lyon collision
|Messi makes football better, says beaten Real Betis goalkeeper
|Goretzka accepts vitriol from Schalke fans after Bayern move
|What am I getting for my birthday? Arsenal-bound Mkhitaryan celebrates with Pogba
|Ince: Sanchez snubbed City because United are miles bigger
|Bale: Madrid will get back to their best
|Valverde: Messi is the best player there is and there ever will be
|Emery: Lyon loss unfair on PSG
|Spalletti defends struggling Inter amid six-game winless run
|Fekir: Lyon still targeting Champions League despite PSG win
|Wenger suggests Sanchez is joining Manchester United for money
|Hazard: Chelsea don´t need to buy a striker
|Rakitic hails ´patient´ Barcelona after Real Betis rout
|Neymar? I´d rather watch the golf, says Bale
|Mbappe injury from goalkeeper collision ´nothing serious´
|Don´t look back - Guardiola gives Manchester City title warning
|Vermaelen to face tests on new hamstring injury
|Conte wants ´point of reference´ striker as Barnes joins surprising Chelsea links
|Sane the perfect tonic to Sanchez blues for City and Guardiola
|Suarez scores 100th LaLiga goal as Messi reaches new milestones
|Lyon 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: 10-man leaders downed by twin wondergoals
|Inter 1 Roma 1: Vecino snatches point on possible Dzeko farewell
|Real Betis 0 Barcelona 5: Messi, Suarez rampant as leaders go 11 points clear
|PSG star Mbappe injured in goalkeeper collision
|Monchi: Roma will replace Dzeko
|Kessie a far better player than I was, claims AC Milan coach Gattuso
|Neymar to Real Madrid stories manufactured by Spanish press, claims Marquinhos
|Cagliari 1 AC Milan 2: Kessie at the double in comeback win
|Watford hire Javi Gracia as Marco Silva successor
|I am happy with our squad - Pochettino denies Malcom rumours
|Not much changed - Zidane boosted by clinical Madrid
|No chance of January move, says Vidal
|Selfie or stitches? Ronaldo bloodied after Madrid brace
|Heynckes hails Bayern win: This is what sets us apart
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 1: Kane earns visitors a point
|Silva assured of chances at AC Milan after latest first-team snub
|Goretzka´s Schalke return marred by abuse
|Real Madrid 7 Deportivo La Coruna 1: Seven-up for Zidane´s men as Bale shines
|Muller brings up 100 Bundesliga goals in Bayern win
|Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 2: Lewandowski & Muller at the double to spare champions´ blushes
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Pele ´fine´ and in ´no pain´ after reported health concerns
|No mercenary? Sanchez endorses article defending imminent Man Utd move
|Allegri expects Buffon to be ´fully recovered´ within a week
|Atletico Madrid confirm Costa hamstring injury
|Atalanta 0 Napoli 1: Mertens ends drought to keep visitors top
|Alexis Sanchez boards plane ahead of reported Man United medical
|Hamburg dismiss Gisdol after fourth loss in a row
|Melbourne City 5 Adelaide United 0: Budzinksi & Vidosic braces inspire emphatic win
|Marco Silva sacked by Watford following ´significant deterioration´
|Deschamps knows my thoughts - Lucas Hernandez hints at France decision
|Klopp: Liverpool wouldn´t sell to rivals during season
|Giggs keen to help Bale overcome injury woes
|Klopp in no rush to replace Coutinho