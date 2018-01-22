Related

Article

Van Persie: Feyenoord return a choice for continuity

22 January 2018 17:25

Returning to Feyenoord 14 years after departing was "a choice for continuity" for Netherlands international Robin van Persie.

Van Persie has re-joined the defending Eredivisie champions, having initially departed De Kuip in 2004 and taken in spells at Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce.

The 34-year-old, Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer, made the move back to Feyenoord after agreeing a termination to his Fenerbahce contract – a decision fuelled by a desire to give his children a settled home.

"It feels fantastic to be back at Feyenoord after a 14-year journey abroad," Van Persie said in an interview with the club's official website.

"The fact I am back now is down to several things. Our two children, for example, also had a say.

"It was enriching for them to live abroad in recent years, but especially when children are in their teens, it is important they have a permanent place to live and go to school.

"The choice for Feyenoord is therefore also a choice for continuity, because we want to stay here in the coming years. That makes it a perfect match for everyone."

Van Persie made just two appearances in the Super Lig this season, having sustained a knee injury while on international duty in August.

The striker hopes to soon be ready to return to action for Feyenoord, who sit fifth in the Eredivisie after a 2-0 defeat to Ajax in Der Klassieker on Sunday.

"In the start of the season I played at Fenerbahce, but then that match came with Netherlands against France and I got an injury. As a result, I have been out of it longer than expected – unfortunately it was three months," said Van Persie.

"I have been working by myself for two weeks. I have trained hard, but individual training is not the same as training at a high level with the team.

"That's why I am happy to go on the pitch with the team now, so I hope to become match fit again soon."

Sponsored links

Monday 22 January

19:49 Always my intention to stay - De Bruyne thrilled by new City deal
19:44 BREAKING NEWS: Inter snap up Rafinha on loan from Barcelona
19:42 Sanchez on Man Utd move: I am joining the biggest club in the world
19:38 The big debate: Who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
19:35 Mkhitaryan wants to ´create history´ after ´dream´ Arsenal move
19:33 Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
19:06 Manchester City reward De Bruyne with new five-year deal
19:04 Arsenal and Man Utd agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap
18:38 Spurs striker Kane voted England Men´s Player of the Year
17:41 Aubameyang behaviour ´unreal´, says Frankfurt boss Kovac
17:25 Van Persie: Feyenoord return a choice for continuity
16:59 Hamburg hire Hollerbach to replace Gisdol
16:30 New Bordeaux coach Poyet offered Malcom assurances
16:05 Rakip excited to link up with ´legend´ Hodgson at Crystal Palace
15:41 O´Neill rejects Scotland to stay on as Northern Ireland boss
15:19 Simeone: Atleti must seize early control against Sevilla
13:36 Vermaelen sidelined for two weeks
13:32 Silva ranks Man City star De Bruyne with Ronaldo among world´s best
13:10 Former England captain Armfield dies aged 82
12:40 Robinho set to join Sivasspor
11:33 Van Persie´s Feyenoord return ´beautiful and special´
11:31 Kepa pens new Athletic Bilbao deal amid Madrid speculation
10:41 PSG star Mbappe holds no grudge against Lopes after Lyon collision
10:30 Messi makes football better, says beaten Real Betis goalkeeper
09:46 Goretzka accepts vitriol from Schalke fans after Bayern move
09:20 What am I getting for my birthday? Arsenal-bound Mkhitaryan celebrates with Pogba
07:52 Ince: Sanchez snubbed City because United are miles bigger
06:39 Bale: Madrid will get back to their best
05:21 Valverde: Messi is the best player there is and there ever will be
03:20 Emery: Lyon loss unfair on PSG
02:32 Spalletti defends struggling Inter amid six-game winless run
01:12 Fekir: Lyon still targeting Champions League despite PSG win
00:59 Wenger suggests Sanchez is joining Manchester United for money
00:12 Hazard: Chelsea don´t need to buy a striker

Sunday 21 January

23:56 Rakitic hails ´patient´ Barcelona after Real Betis rout
23:47 Neymar? I´d rather watch the golf, says Bale
23:44 Mbappe injury from goalkeeper collision ´nothing serious´
23:39 Don´t look back - Guardiola gives Manchester City title warning
23:31 Vermaelen to face tests on new hamstring injury
23:30 Conte wants ´point of reference´ striker as Barnes joins surprising Chelsea links
23:30 Sane the perfect tonic to Sanchez blues for City and Guardiola
23:26 Suarez scores 100th LaLiga goal as Messi reaches new milestones
23:08 Lyon 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: 10-man leaders downed by twin wondergoals
22:46 Inter 1 Roma 1: Vecino snatches point on possible Dzeko farewell
22:41 Real Betis 0 Barcelona 5: Messi, Suarez rampant as leaders go 11 points clear
21:55 PSG star Mbappe injured in goalkeeper collision
21:21 Monchi: Roma will replace Dzeko
21:10 Kessie a far better player than I was, claims AC Milan coach Gattuso
21:03 Neymar to Real Madrid stories manufactured by Spanish press, claims Marquinhos
19:58 Cagliari 1 AC Milan 2: Kessie at the double in comeback win
19:50 Watford hire Javi Gracia as Marco Silva successor
19:46 I am happy with our squad - Pochettino denies Malcom rumours
19:35 Not much changed - Zidane boosted by clinical Madrid
19:14 No chance of January move, says Vidal
19:00 Selfie or stitches? Ronaldo bloodied after Madrid brace
18:56 Heynckes hails Bayern win: This is what sets us apart
18:55 Southampton 1 Tottenham 1: Kane earns visitors a point
18:37 Silva assured of chances at AC Milan after latest first-team snub
18:21 Goretzka´s Schalke return marred by abuse
18:08 Real Madrid 7 Deportivo La Coruna 1: Seven-up for Zidane´s men as Bale shines
17:43 Muller brings up 100 Bundesliga goals in Bayern win
17:29 Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 2: Lewandowski & Muller at the double to spare champions´ blushes
17:27 Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
17:12 Pele ´fine´ and in ´no pain´ after reported health concerns
15:31 No mercenary? Sanchez endorses article defending imminent Man Utd move
15:15 Allegri expects Buffon to be ´fully recovered´ within a week
15:00 Atletico Madrid confirm Costa hamstring injury
14:35 Atalanta 0 Napoli 1: Mertens ends drought to keep visitors top
13:39 Alexis Sanchez boards plane ahead of reported Man United medical
12:38 Hamburg dismiss Gisdol after fourth loss in a row
11:37 Melbourne City 5 Adelaide United 0: Budzinksi & Vidosic braces inspire emphatic win
11:36 Marco Silva sacked by Watford following ´significant deterioration´
10:44 Deschamps knows my thoughts - Lucas Hernandez hints at France decision
06:19 Klopp: Liverpool wouldn´t sell to rivals during season
04:27 Giggs keen to help Bale overcome injury woes
03:47 Klopp in no rush to replace Coutinho

Saturday 20 January

23:42 Malcom dreams of Premier League but remains unsure of future
23:08 Guardiola sets target of 10 wins to guarantee title
21:45 Championship Review: Millwall break Leeds hearts in seven-goal stunner as Wolves lose
21:44 Messi and Pique welcome Coutinho to Barcelona training for first time
21:28 Thauvin ´very happy´ at Marseille
21:20 Guardiola salutes ´outstanding´ Manchester City
21:07 Watford still battling relegation from the top half, insists Silva
21:04 Rondon ´devastated´ after Everton´s McCarthy suffers horror injury
20:56 Aguero´s perfect hat-trick is Argentine´s 11th for Manchester City
20:38 Moyes impressed with Hammers display despite being held by Bournemouth
20:30 Dyche annoyed with Burnley´s ´big six´ results
20:27 Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1: Aguero hat-trick sees pacesetters bounce back
20:24 Everton fans´ frustration understandable, says Allardyce
20:18 Wenger responds to Dortmund criticism over Aubameyang affair
20:11 Bordeaux appoint Poyet as new boss
19:44 Mourinho frustrated at United failure to ´kill´ Burnley
19:28 Simeone reveals Costa knock as Atletico bemoan dropped points
19:25 Lambert upbeat over Stoke´s quality after debut victory
18:59 Nothing happening with Aubameyang - Wenger
18:54 Mourinho, Wenger expect imminent Sanchez deal
18:51 Everton confirm McCarthy double leg break
18:51 Valverde talks of ´respect´ for Atletico as Griezmann saga turns again
18:37 Rafinha misses Barca training with Inter closing in
18:35 Neymar misses Lyon clash with thigh injury
18:11 Atletico Madrid 1 Girona 1: Griezmann substitution costs Simeone
17:59 Everton 1 West Brom 1: McCarthy horror injury overshadows cagey draw
17:58 Leicester City 2 Watford 0: Vardy & Mahrez decisive as Puel´s men go seventh
17:57 West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez proves his worth to Hammers
17:57 Burnley 0 Manchester United 1: Martial keeps up winning run
17:52 Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1: Early blitz means Sanchez is hardly missed
17:52 Stoke City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Lambert makes winning start as Potters inch out of bottom three
17:20 Crisis, what crisis? Conte lambasts Chelsea critics
17:17 A goal, two assists and an injury - Monreal the Sanchez replacement at Arsenal?
16:42 Monchi has no interest in weakening Roma squad amid Dzeko reports
16:31 Hazard delights in Willian and Batshuayi link-up
16:11 No January exit for AC Milan´s Silva, assures Gattuso
15:51 Spalletti: Roma game will not decide Inter´s fate
15:28 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard dazzles as Conte´s men get back on track
15:14 Dortmund confirm Arsenal bid for Aubameyang
15:04 United target Sanchez remains absent for Arsenal vs Palace
14:33 Zidane quiet on ´great´ Neymar with BBC ready to return
13:58 Hazard scores 100th league goal as Chelsea find shooting boots
13:52 Zidane: I will never throw in the towel at Real Madrid
13:52 Willian marks 50th consecutive Premier League outing with a goal
13:36 Noble shares West Ham bonuses with club staff
13:18 Barcelona refute claims of Griezmann agreement
12:52 Courtois out for Chelsea as Caballero steps in to face Brighton
12:46 Real Madrid´s Vallejo suffers hamstring injury
12:40 A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded
12:10 Captain Jack? Wenger talks up Wilshere leadership qualities
10:45 I prefer Fekir to Neymar - Lyon president Aulas fires another pre-match barb at PSG
07:05 Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
04:14 Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
02:57 Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
00:23 Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
00:13 Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho

Eredivisie table

# Team MP D P
3 AZ 19 +15 39
4 PEC Zwolle 19 +6 36
5 Feyenoord 18 +19 32
6 Utrecht 18 -1 29
7 Vitesse 19 +9 28

Facebook