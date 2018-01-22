Juventus 1 Genoa 0: Douglas Costa goal closes the gap to leaders Napoli

Juventus moved back to within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli as a solitary goal from Douglas Costa proved enough to clinch a nervy 1-0 win over lowly Genoa.
After Napoli overcame Atalanta by the same scoreline on Sunday, Massimiliano Allegri’s side kept pace with their table-topping rivals thanks to Costa's 16th-minute strike.
The Brazilian's burst in behind Genoa's defence allowed him to poke home Mario Mandzukic's perfectly weighted pass from close range and give the Bianconeri a deserved lead.
However, returning to domestic duties following the mid-season break, the hosts struggled to create too many clear-cut chances in a game that saw them once again without the services of injured top-scorer Paulo Dybala.
They had to instead rely on a rock-solid defence to retain their advantage through to the final whistle, as a sixth straight clean sheet at the Allianz Stadium secured three precious points in a two-horse race for the title.
18 - Juventus have scored the most goals (18) in the first 30 minutes of play in the current Serie A. Sprint. #JuventusGenoa— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 22, 2018
Genoa had arrived in Turin on a four-game unbeaten run in the league under Davide Ballardini, the experienced coach having engineered an upturn in fortunes since being appointed for a third spell in charge of the club last November.
They had stunned the champions by taking an early two-goal lead at the start of the season in a game they eventually lost 4-2, but it was Juventus who were quickest out of the blocks in the return fixture.
Playing towards a closed Curva Sud, the hosts saw their early dominance rewarded with Costa's opener.
The Brazilian came out on top in a 50-50 challenge with Andrea Bertolacci before spreading the ball out to Mandzukic, who picked out his team-mate's advancing run with a well-weighted pass into the penalty area from the left flank.
Mattia Perin was unable to beat Costa to the ball for the goal, yet Genoa's goalkeeper was alert enough to stop two attempts from Miralem Pjanic increasing Juventus' advantage in a one-sided opening half.
The game followed a familiar pattern after the break, yet Juventus' superiority failed to lead to a second goal that would have given them breathing space.
Alex Sandro and Pjanic both failed to hit the target with shots from the edge of the area, while Armando Izzo's desperate clearance close to his own line prevented Gonzalo Higuain from converting Stephan Lichtsteiner's driven cross from the right flank.
The crucial interception kept Genoa alive, and they understandably sensed an opportunity to pick up an unlikely point as the home crowd became anxious during the closing minutes.
However, despite the tension in the stands, Juventus held firm to record their third triumph of the season over Genoa, having also knocked them out of the Coppa Italia last December.
FULL-TIME! @douglascosta's strike gives Juve three hard-earned points over @GenoaCFC!#JuveGenoa pic.twitter.com/SSCfFoqJak— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 22, 2018
|Swansea had to make ´Formula One´ Liverpool uncomfortable - Carvalhal
|Swansea City 1 Liverpool 0: Mawson ends Reds´ unbeaten run
|Juventus 1 Genoa 0: Douglas Costa goal closes the gap to leaders Napoli
|Lingard knew Sanchez ´wanted to come Milly Rock with the mandem´
|Wenger ecstatic with ´committed and focused´ Mkhitaryan after Sanchez swap
|Sanchez on United move: I needed to feel loved
|Sanchez takes aim at his critics as he says his Arsenal goodbyes
|How will Alexis Sanchez compare to Manchester United´s post-Ferguson big deals?
|Gunning for a move - Sanchez the latest big name to quit underachieving Arsenal
|Stoger wants speedy Aubameyang resolution as Arsenal circle
|WATCH: See how Manchester United welcomed Sanchez
|WATCH: Treatment-room footage of Ronaldo head wound released
|Always my intention to stay - De Bruyne thrilled by new City deal
|Inter snap up Rafinha on loan from Barcelona
|Sanchez on Man Utd move: I am joining the biggest club in the world
|The big debate: Who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|Mkhitaryan wants to ´create history´ after ´dream´ Arsenal move
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Manchester City reward De Bruyne with new five-year deal
|Arsenal and Man Utd agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap
|Spurs striker Kane voted England Men´s Player of the Year
|Aubameyang behaviour ´unreal´, says Frankfurt boss Kovac
|Van Persie: Feyenoord return a choice for continuity
|Hamburg hire Hollerbach to replace Gisdol
|New Bordeaux coach Poyet offered Malcom assurances
|Rakip excited to link up with ´legend´ Hodgson at Crystal Palace
|O´Neill rejects Scotland to stay on as Northern Ireland boss
|Simeone: Atleti must seize early control against Sevilla
|Vermaelen sidelined for two weeks
|Silva ranks Man City star De Bruyne with Ronaldo among world´s best
|Former England captain Armfield dies aged 82
|Robinho set to join Sivasspor
|Van Persie´s Feyenoord return ´beautiful and special´
|Kepa pens new Athletic Bilbao deal amid Madrid speculation
|PSG star Mbappe holds no grudge against Lopes after Lyon collision
|Messi makes football better, says beaten Real Betis goalkeeper
|Goretzka accepts vitriol from Schalke fans after Bayern move
|What am I getting for my birthday? Arsenal-bound Mkhitaryan celebrates with Pogba
|Ince: Sanchez snubbed City because United are miles bigger
|Bale: Madrid will get back to their best
|Valverde: Messi is the best player there is and there ever will be
|Emery: Lyon loss unfair on PSG
|Spalletti defends struggling Inter amid six-game winless run
|Fekir: Lyon still targeting Champions League despite PSG win
|Wenger suggests Sanchez is joining Manchester United for money
|Hazard: Chelsea don´t need to buy a striker
|Rakitic hails ´patient´ Barcelona after Real Betis rout
|Neymar? I´d rather watch the golf, says Bale
|Mbappe injury from goalkeeper collision ´nothing serious´
|Don´t look back - Guardiola gives Manchester City title warning
|Vermaelen to face tests on new hamstring injury
|Conte wants ´point of reference´ striker as Barnes joins surprising Chelsea links
|Sane the perfect tonic to Sanchez blues for City and Guardiola
|Suarez scores 100th LaLiga goal as Messi reaches new milestones
|Lyon 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: 10-man leaders downed by twin wondergoals
|Inter 1 Roma 1: Vecino snatches point on possible Dzeko farewell
|Real Betis 0 Barcelona 5: Messi, Suarez rampant as leaders go 11 points clear
|PSG star Mbappe injured in goalkeeper collision
|Monchi: Roma will replace Dzeko
|Kessie a far better player than I was, claims AC Milan coach Gattuso
|Neymar to Real Madrid stories manufactured by Spanish press, claims Marquinhos
|Cagliari 1 AC Milan 2: Kessie at the double in comeback win
|Watford hire Javi Gracia as Marco Silva successor
|I am happy with our squad - Pochettino denies Malcom rumours
|Not much changed - Zidane boosted by clinical Madrid
|No chance of January move, says Vidal
|Selfie or stitches? Ronaldo bloodied after Madrid brace
|Heynckes hails Bayern win: This is what sets us apart
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 1: Kane earns visitors a point
|Silva assured of chances at AC Milan after latest first-team snub
|Goretzka´s Schalke return marred by abuse
|Real Madrid 7 Deportivo La Coruna 1: Seven-up for Zidane´s men as Bale shines
|Muller brings up 100 Bundesliga goals in Bayern win
|Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 2: Lewandowski & Muller at the double to spare champions´ blushes
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Pele ´fine´ and in ´no pain´ after reported health concerns
|No mercenary? Sanchez endorses article defending imminent Man Utd move
|Allegri expects Buffon to be ´fully recovered´ within a week
|Atletico Madrid confirm Costa hamstring injury
|Atalanta 0 Napoli 1: Mertens ends drought to keep visitors top
|Alexis Sanchez boards plane ahead of reported Man United medical
|Hamburg dismiss Gisdol after fourth loss in a row
|Melbourne City 5 Adelaide United 0: Budzinksi & Vidosic braces inspire emphatic win
|Marco Silva sacked by Watford following ´significant deterioration´
|Deschamps knows my thoughts - Lucas Hernandez hints at France decision
|Klopp: Liverpool wouldn´t sell to rivals during season
|Giggs keen to help Bale overcome injury woes
|Klopp in no rush to replace Coutinho